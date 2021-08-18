DAVEY'S AUTO BODY & SALES 3714 Hwy 65 N Harrison, AR 870-743-1172 Notice of Abandoned Vehicle On 7/06/2021 Davey's Auto …
DAVEY'S AUTO BODY & SALES 3714 Hwy 65 N Harrison, AR 870-743-1172 Notice of Abandoned Vehicle On 7/06/2021 Davey's Auto Body & Sales came into possession of the following described vehicle: YEAR: 2010 MAKE: Ford MODEL: Explorer Vin # 1FMEU7DE1AVB03300 If not claimed within 45 days will be dismantled, destroyed or sold to the highest bidder. 1st. Pub. 8/19/2021, 1t.harrisondaily.com
