EUR/USD rebounds from new 2021 lows around 1.1700

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD clinched new YTD lows near 1.17, rebounds afterwards. EMU final July CPI, German 30-year bond auction next on tap. The FOMC Minutes will grab all the attention across the pond. EUR/USD manages to regain some composure and reverses the initial drop to new 2021 lows just above 1.17 the...

