WHAT'S COOKING? So you've got lots of zucchini ...
Over the years, I have offered many recipes that included okra as an ingredient, but last week’s column was the first in which I “focused” on okra. Emails have fairly flooded my inbox, yielding all positive responses from readers. Several folks asked me to give them some ideas for using their plentiful zucchini, so I decided to answer those requests by devoting this column to zucchini recipes so that everyone may benefit from these new menu items that are truly nutritious and delicious.thetandd.com
Comments / 0