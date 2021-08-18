Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

Millions of dollars flow into Cardano ahead of Alonzo hard fork

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano price movements can be explained by the potential of an upcoming smart contract upgrade by mid-September. Cardano-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.3 million ahead of the Alonzo hard fork event. Trader optimism is reflected in the prediction market where 80% of bets favor Cardano. Cardano has rallied 14%...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Ada#Twitter Cardano#Hf#Testnet Mainnet#Inputoutputhk#Iohk#Altcoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Related
StocksCoinTelegraph

Number of Cardano millionaires rises by 173% after ADA price hits new highs

Cardano (ADA) addresses with a balance greater than $1 million have surged 173% during the latest ADA price rally. Specifically, the ADA/USD exchange rate gained almost 200% after bottoming out at $1.007 on July 20. The pair reached its record high of $3.02 in the previous session, a move that was followed by a 6.42% price correction to $2.73 at the time of writing.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

More All-Time Highs in Offing for Cardano (ADA), $100 Will Take Time

Last week, Cardano became the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization ($93 billion). Cardano only trails Bitcoin and Ethereum. The sentiment in the crypto space has been improving over the last few weeks. However, there are Cardano-specific factors that are keeping up the price momentum. ADA has gained 175 percent since touching the low of $1.06 on July 20. With this as a background, will Cardano reach $100?
Marketsfxempire.com

Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

Cardano (ADA) has now become the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap. See here. Besides, I already started covering it daily for my Premium Crypto Trading Members last week, and thus there are enough reasons to now share my work with the world. For those of you unfamiliar with my work on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), I use primarily the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and Technical Analyses (TA) to reliably (~70%) and accurately (+/- 10%) forecast how high and low a specific move, depending time-frame, should go. Last week on August 17, see Figure 1A below, I showed my Crypto Trading members, who are banking heavily on my calls, ADA should bottom at around $1.89 and then rally to $2.5-2.75. It reached $1.87 the next day and is now trading at $2.92. That is the power of EWP and TA combined. So what’s next for ADA?
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Ethereum worth $1.6 billion is exiting exchanges and getting staked HERE

Over the month when Ethereum kept going up, rallying by over 86%, everyone assumed that all the ETH was stored within investors’ wallets. The reality is a little different though. For a long time, it was mostly whales taking up the charge of buying huge amounts of ETH and holding them. This time around, even that is not the case. So the question is…
Marketsinvesting.com

Cardano’s Alonzo Is A Sure Thing

Cardano has successfully implemented a string of testnet updates bringing smart contracts closer to reality. Cardano’s much anticipated smart contract functionality will be operational on September 12th, following the Alzono hard fork. ADA broke into the top 3 coins by market capitalization, closing in on its previous all-time high. On...
Marketszycrypto.com

Cardano, Solana Product Inflows Are On Rage As Bitcoin Outflows Go Mammoth

Bitcoin, the pioneer cryptocurrency, has been recovering from the price slump that saw it drop to as low as about $29,000 from its all-time high of $64,846 reached in April. Its recent price performance has seen it rally some 44% in the last one month to reach a high of over $50,000 on Monday – a price last traded at in May.
Stockszycrypto.com

CZ’s $1,000 Price Outlook In Motion As Binance Coin (BNB) Successfully Taps $500

Today, Binance Coin (BNB) tagged $500 for the first time since May. BNB, which is the native token of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has had an impressive run so far this year. The coin is up about 1,234% year to date after starting the year at about $35. It is trading at around $500 as of this writing, up 9.81% on the day.
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Market Retracts by $90 Billion as Dogecoin, Polkadot Fall 8%

You know what they say about the weather: Just wait long enough and it will change. The same holds true for cryptocurrency. Markets have sloped downward across the last 24 hours, led by Polkadot (down 9%), Dogecoin (down 8%), Binance Coin (6%), and Cardano (down 4%). The total crypto market cap has slimmed down by about $90 billion (4%) from yesterday, per CoinGecko.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Bitcoin Breakout Finds Fibo Resistance, Cardano (ADA/USD) Fresh Highs

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Cardano, ADA/USD Talking Points:. It was another big weekend for crypto bulls, with Bitcoin testing back above the 50k marker. Cardano (ADA/USD) continues to steal attention as the green cryptocurrency hit another fresh all-time-high on Sunday, and another during Monday trade. The analysis contained in article relies on...
Stockscodelist.biz

Cardano record high: Alonzo catapults ADA course

With a fresh record high in his luggage, Cardano is heading towards the hard fork Alonzo with a broad chest. Meanwhile, staking is booming at Ethereum, where the consensus switch could come earlier than expected. The market update. The crypto market is moving forward this weekend. The total market capitalization...
Marketssciencetimes.com

Ethereum to Get the 'Hard Fork,' But that's Good News for Investors

If you've been paying attention to the cryptocurrency news lately, then you may have noticed that Ethereum still is the second largest crypto trailing Bitcoin by market capitalization. But more importantly, its value has appreciated far quicker than Bitcoin over the past 12 months, which is something that many crypto experts and investors have pointed out. Another major advantage of Ether is that it differs from Bitcoin since it can use smart contracts on its blockchain, resulting in faster and more efficient transactions. Furthermore, Ethereum's blockchain makes good use of smart contracts which can handle crypto-assets autonomously, thus enabling the investor (that's you) to earn interest on Ether tokens in new and interesting ways. But that's not the only reason why Ethereum has been in the news lately.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Institutional Money Flowing Into Cardano As Sentiment in Crypto Market Recovers: CoinShares

Crypto asset management firm CoinShares says that institutional investors are taking an interest in Cardano (ADA) as the broader crypto markets show signs of recovery. In a new weekly report, CoinShares says that the Ethereum competitor registered inflows worth $1.3 million in the past week. Year-to-date, Cardano has witnessed institutional investments amounting to $28 million.
Marketsinvesting.com

Cardano Now Third Largest Crypto Ahead Of Smart Contracts Update

Cardano's price action seems to be evolving around the upcoming Alonzo hardfork. Cardano has become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap after breaking $2 earlier today. Charles Hoskinson is expected to announce the date smart contracts will launch on Cardano as part of the Alonzo hardfork today, which may explain...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Cardano's Alonzo Upgrade Date Revealed — ADA Gains Over 16% After Announcement

On Friday, the price of the token cardano spiked over the $2 handle nearing the crypto asset’s all-time high that took place three months ago. Cardano’s price jump derived from a video announcement stemming from Cardano’s Nigel Hemsley when he explained the Cardano network would upgrade on September 12, 2021. The highly anticipated “Alonzo Purple” upgrade aims to boost the Cardano project with fully functional, advanced smart contract solutions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy