Remember Rita Harris? She’s getting ready for her COVID-19 booster shot

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Back in late January, NBC2 was beside Rita Harris, a Naples resident, as she tried desperately to secure a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for her fiancé Dave who was suffering from stage 4 lung cancer.

After getting denied for weeks, she finally secured a spot during a live broadcast on NBC2.

After getting the vaccine — Rita said she and her fiancé Dave had a new shot at living life together, going to every restaurant they wanted and visiting with friends and family.

Harris tells us sadly that Dave passed since we last spoke to her. Now, she said getting the booster shot is more important than ever.

Dave’s dying wish was for her to get the COVID-19 booster shot so she can continue living a wonderful life, Harris said.

“He just wanted to make sure that I never get Covid and I know it’s not a guarantee but you know what I promised,” Harris said. “He said can you promise me you’ll get that as soon as it comes out and I told him I’d do my best to get it as soon as possible!”

When it comes to the booster, anyone who is immunocompromised can get one. A booster shot for all could be announced soon. It will be discussed during a white house briefing Wednesday.

Pfizer and Moderna are the only brands authorized to administer the booster shots, however, J&J is still gathering data.

Booster shot appointments are available locally at Publix, which is administering the Moderna vaccine, and CVS.

DOH-Collier is working booster shot rollout plan.