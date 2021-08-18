Transcaval embolization

This study states that Effective screening for term preeclampsia is provided by a combination of maternal factors with measurements of mean arterial pressure, serum placental growth factor and serum soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 at 35 to 37 weeks of gestation, with detection rate of about 75%, at screen positive rate of 10%. However, there is no known intervention to reduce the incidence of the disease. In this multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, we randomly assigned 1,120 women with singleton pregnancies at high-risk of term preeclampsia to receive pravastatin, at a dose of 20 mg per day, or placebo from 35 to 37 weeks of gestation until delivery or 41 weeks. The primary outcome was delivery with preeclampsia at any time after randomization. The analysis was performed according to intention-to-treat. A total of 29 women withdrew consent during the trial. Preeclampsia occurred in 14.6% (80/548) participants in the pravastatin group and in 13.6% (74/543) in the placebo group. Allowing for the effect of risk at the time of screening and participating centre, the mixed effects Cox regression showed no evidence of an effect of pravastatin; hazard ratio (statin/placebo) 1.08 (95% confidence interval: 0.78, 1.49; p=0.65). There was no evidence of interaction between the effect of pravastatin, estimated risk of preeclampsia, previous pregnancy history, adherence and aspirin treatment.