Letter to the Editor: Can’t we find the right answers?

By Matt Mackinder
 8 days ago

I think that everyone can agree on the fundamental issues, though we may describe them differently. For instance, universal human rights. God-given rights endowed by our creator and thus cannot be infringed upon by any law made by man. Even if you aren’t religious, can you see the value in something like inalienable rights?

