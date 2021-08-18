Abdominal aortic remodeling
This study evaluated the efficacy of the provisional extension to induce complete attachment (PETTICOAT) technique for type B and postoperative residual type B aortic dissections compared with the conventional thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) technique. In this retrospective study, we compared sequential aortic morphologic changes in consecutive patients with type B and postoperative residual type B aortic dissections treated with the PETTICOAT technique between January 2016 and December 2017 with patients treated with the conventional TEVAR between January 2013 and December 2015. Outcomes included aortic remodeling and aorta-related adverse events for 2 years postoperatively.
