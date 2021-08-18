Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks wobble on Fed minutes, dollar drops

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street was mired in moderate losses on Wednesday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested it was possible the central bank could begin tapering purchases this year, while oil struggled to hold onto earlier gains and the dollar rose. Shortly after the release of the Fed minutes, Wall...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#U S Gold#Reuters#The Nasdaq Composite#Msci#National Securities#Gol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold hovers above $1,800 as investors await Powell’s speech on Friday

As of 4:53 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 Comex contract is trading off by $1.10 and currently fixed at $1805.20. Gold traded to an intraday high today of $1812.20, just below gold’s 200-day moving average, fixed at $1813.30. Gold’s current price of $1805.20 puts it below the 100-day moving average currently set at $1808.90.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Jackson Hole - Talking Points. Gold prices point higher as the trading week kicks off. Chair Powell’s signal on tapering key to XAU direction. Gold prices got off to a solid start this week, benefiting from a weaker US Dollar and a small bump in Treasury buying. XAU/USD climbed 1.36% on Monday, with prices now tracking for a third weekly rise, although last week’s gain was marginal. Still, the yellow metal has held up rather well considering the upward price action seen in the US Dollar. A stronger USD typically acts as a headwind for gold prices.
Businessinvesting.com

COVID Worries Keep Treasury Yields Low, Dampen Expectations On Fed

Investors are busy scaling back their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium this week, which is normally held in the Wyoming resort of Jackson Hole but has now been moved to an online format because of the rise in COVID infections. With trading already thinned out by vacations, the...
Economykitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as Federal Reserve confab looms

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning trading Monday, as the key outside...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Recaptures Trendline

The NASDAQ 100 initially fell on Friday but turned around to show signs of strength again as we closed at the very highs of the trading session. More importantly, we have recaptured a trendline that had previously been so important, and now it looks as if we are going to print the all-time highs rather soon.
MarketsValueWalk

Why Gold Is A “Massive Buying Opportunity” Right Now – Livermore

Livermore’s David Neuhauser in an interview with CNBC discusses why gold is a “massive buying opportunity” right now. Led By Mangrove, Einhorn’s Greenlight Masters Posts A Double-Digit Return For The First Half [Exclusive]. David Einhorn's Greenlight Masters funds were up 10.1% net for the first half of 2021, compared to...
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
Marketsinvesting.com

Opening Bell: Dollar, Gold, Futures Pause Ahead Of Jackson Hole; Bitcoin Slips

The debate on what the Fed may announce at Jackson Hole heats up. Futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 as well as European shares were little changed in pre-US market trading on Wednesday, despite aggressive dip-buying of Chinese technology stocks yesterday which helped push the S&P and NASDAQ indices to new records during Tuesday's New York session.
StocksGreenwichTime

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; S&P 500 still near record

Stocks were moving higher Wednesday, keeping the market near record levels as earnings season winds down and investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq was little changed.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold falls as US dollar gains some ground, Fed symposium in focus

BENGALURU (Aug 25): Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar ticked higher, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this week for possible guidance on tapering of the pandemic-era stimulus. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,796.03 per ounce by 106 GMT, while U.S. gold futures 0.6% to...
Retailinvesting.com

Market Awaits Fresh Incentives

Neither the chaos and tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan nor the US refusal to acquiesce to the allies' request to extend the Aug. 31 deadline seems to have much impact on the global capital markets. Instead, participants seemed to focus on a brighter economic outlook. Perhaps the FDA's approval of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine removes another reason for vaccine hesitancy in the US, while China has reportedly brought its flare-up under control. US S&P 500 and NASDAQ set new record highs, and Asia Pacific markets moved higher, though there was profit-taking in Hong Kong on Chinese tech names. It was the third consecutive advance of the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. European shares are edging higher, and US futures are posting minor gains. The US 10-year continues to push against the 1.30% area, while European yields are mostly 2-3 bp higher. The greenback is narrowly mixed through the European morning, with a small upside bias. The majors are +/- 0.15%. Emerging market currencies are also mixed, but the JP Morgan EM FX index is rising for the fourth session after trending lower in the previous four sessions. Gold has backed off from the 200-day moving average ($1810) it approached yesterday. Support is seen near $1775. Oil is consolidating its big two-day advance (~8.5%), while iron ore and copper are extending their recoveries.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Nordstrom Slumps on Revenue Drop

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Wednesday, struggling to add to record highs with investors wary of bidding the market too much higher ahead of the Federal Reserve 's virtual get-together at the end of the week. At 6:55 AM ET (1055 GMT), the Dow Futures contract...
Stocksinvesting.com

Fresh Earnings To Ponder; Markets Waver Ahead Of Jackson Hole

(Wednesday Market Open) Maybe as a kid you waited all week to hear the top-40 broadcast. Well, today the countdown begins, but Casey won’t be the deejay. It’s all about counting the hours until Friday morning, when we’ll hear from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Sometimes the market is telling you...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit extends gains to end higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The ringgit extended its gains yesterday to end higher against the US dollar today as negative sentiment continued to weaken the greenback’s performance, a dealer said. At 6pm, the local note rose by 150 basis points to 4.2010/2055 versus the US dollar from Tuesday's close of...
StocksStreet.Com

GameStop Extends Meme Rally, Dow Futures Higher With Fed Summit in Sight

Global stocks stall as COVID surge raises supply chain, demand issues and investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of Friday's speech from Fed Chair Powell. Germany business morale fades amid supply chain bottlenecks, pending COVID wave, as exports slow. Meme stock rally carries over into pre-market session, with short sellers...
Stocksstlouisnews.net

Profit-takers take money off table on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday ahead of Friday's yearly Federal Reserve symposium which will star Chairman Jerome Powell. "Sentiment is positive but vulnerable to shifts ahead of the Jackson Hole conference which features Fed Chair Powell on Friday," Rob Carnell, ING head of Asia research said in a note, according to the Reuters Thomson news agency.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Flat Amid Easing Expectations for Big Reveal at Jackson Hole

Investing.com – The dollar remained flat Wednesday in subdued trade amid expectations that the annual Jackson Hole symposium later this week is unlikely to offer up the sort of monetary policy surprise that will trigger wild moves. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Treasury Yields Seen Inching Up Even With Balanced Fed Message

(Bloomberg) -- Signs are growing that U.S. Treasury yields may continue to march higher even if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell strikes a balanced tone at Jackson Hole this week. The yield on five-year government notes -- the tenor that simultaneously captures expected changes to short-term interest rates and the...
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Reaches Towards ¥110

The US dollar has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to reach towards the ¥110 level yet again. This is an area that has been a bit of a magnet for price multiple times over the last couple of months, and of course the 50 day EMA is sitting just below it and going sideways. Because of this, I do not expect much in the way of movement, especially as the market is probably going to be sitting sideways and still in order to let the Jackson Hole statement come out from various central bankers around the world. Obviously, the most important central banker right now will be Jerome Powell, so everybody will be paying close attention to the statement and whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to taper or not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy