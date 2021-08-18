Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Boys Varsity Soccer Blanks Rensselaer 2-0 in Home Opener

By Admin
kvhsathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KV boys varsity soccer team opened up their 2021 season with a 2-0 shutout victory over rival Rensselaer Central on Tuesday night. The win marked the second straight season the Kougars have topped the Bombers. On a hot and muggy start to the game, the Kougars came out the...

kvhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Kick#Close Range#Bombers#Agressors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Frankfort, KYThe State-Journal

Frankfort's boys soccer team shuts out Collins 5-0 in season opener

Frankfort’s Ethan Vermillion scored three goals for a hat trick as the FHS boys soccer team defeated Collins 5-0 Tuesday at the Sower Soccer Complex. Adam Gritton and Preston Barber scored for the Panthers, and Dawson Pearl had the shutout in goal. Tuesday’s match was the season opener for Frankfort.
Robinson, TXWacoTrib.com

Robinson blanks New York for first World Series win, 2-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Robinson All-Stars plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on their way to a 2-0 win over New York, for the Central Texans’ first victory of the Little League Softball World Series on Friday. The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Robinson’s...
Sportskvhsathletics.com

Kv vs Rensselaer ends in a draw due to rain

The Kougars travelled to Rensselaer and the match was ended due to rain before an outright winner was determined. Varsity matches done gave RC a 2-1 lead. KVs 1Ds were up in their match and 2S with Jimmy DeJesus was very close in the third set tie breaker. KVs JV...
Elkhart, INPosted by
The Goshen News

PREP BOYS SOCCER: Elkhart edges Goshen 1-0 in season opener

ELKHART — It was an all-too familiar scene for Viratham Mounsithiraj on Saturday. Scoring goals has been something that has plagued his Goshen boys soccer team the past few seasons, and that issue was on display again in the 2021 season opener for the RedHawks. Despite having many good chances to score throughout the game, Goshen was unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to Elkhart on the road. The most painful of the near-misses for Goshen came with less than a minute to go in the game when sophomore Emmanuel Diaz’s header went off the crossbar. Another header attempt 20 seconds later by junior Eduardo Alvarez went into the hands of Lions goalkeeper Bryan Guerrero, all-but closing out the win for the home team. “It was painful,” admitted Mounsithiraj about watching the game-tying goal attempt go off the crossbar. “But I’ve been around long enough to go, ‘Oh, not again.’” Elkhart’s lone tally came late in the first half. After a Goshen foul, Lions senior Bayron Garay hit a sensational free kick from 20 yards out, bending it into the top-left corner of the goal where the goalie had no chance of saving it. It capped off a half where Elkhart had more attacking chances than Goshen. “It was a nice free kick from Bayron,” Elkhart coach Todd Sheely said. “We did have some chances (in the first half), and unfortunately we didn’t capitalize on them. … In this area, good teams are going to make you pay for mistakes, and we’re very lucky.” At halftime, Mounsithiraj stressed urgency with his team. “We just asked our forwards to be more aggressive, and they did that and look what happened? We had more chances,” Mounsithiraj said. The RedHawks players listened to their coach, controlling most of the pace of play in the second half. Goshen had multiple chances to score throughout the final 40 minutes of the contest, including a free kick from junior Kovan Drenth that sailed just over the crossbar with 31 minutes remaining. Senior Carlos Castaneda also had a header attempt that just missed as well with 16:05 showing on the game clock. “That’s been our issue the last few years: we just can’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Mounsithiraj said. “But we will get there. I’m proud of the fact that they didn’t quit and came out fighting even harder in the second half. ... I was fearful for what was going to happen in the second half, but our guys stepped up, and that’s what I’m proud of. We’ll be alright.” Sheely thought Goshen came out more aggressive in the second half, which led to the RedHawks’ scoring chances. He also saw some things, defensively, that he wants to work on before Elkhart’s next game Thursday against Northridge. “At the end of the day, we’ve got 14 new kids that didn’t play varsity soccer last year; we only have eight returning kids, so we’re still learning,” Sheely said. “And this was a regular season game. There are still teams playing scrimmages and jamborees (Saturday), so we’re getting things going right off the bat. It’s always nice to start off with a win, though.” Mounsithiraj mentioned what type of lesson can be learned from a loss like Saturday’s. “When you have a chance in a tight game against a good opponent, you’ve got to make it count,” said the Goshen coach, who’s starting his 18th season leading the program. “There’s going to be a couple games where you don’t have as many chances, so the opportunities you have, you have to make them count.” Goshen’s next game is Tuesday on the road at South Bend St. Joseph.
Loudonville, NYbubearcats.com

Women's soccer loses opener at Siena 2-0

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. - Binghamton women's soccer (0-1) brought the energy and attacking mentality to its season opener Thursday at Siena but the host Saints (1-0) scored twice on 10 shots and blanked the Bearcats 2-0 at Hickey Field. The Bearcats took over possession just seconds after the reigning MAAC champions...
O'fallon, ILTelegraph

SOCCER: Explorers drop opener to O'Fallon, 2-0

While his team lost its season opener 2-0 to O’Fallon Monday at Gordon Moore Park, Marquette Catholic High boys soccer coach Jerry DiSalvo said the explorers showed more positives than negatives. “Aside from not scoring, of course, we still did a lot of things right,” DiSalvo said. “Playing a Class...
Tennisgreencastleathletics.com

Boys Varsity Tennis beats South Putnam 5 – 0

GC – Holton Miller – W — SP – Trystan Smithers. GC – Eli Hardwick – W — SP – Tanner Smithers. FORFEIT by South Putnam – Greencastle Win – (SP not enough players) Varsity #1 Doubles. GC – Jacob Carter / Jay Glotzbach – W SP – Ben Telpen...
Lawrenceburg, INconnersvilleathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Lawrenceburg 2 – 1

Connersville High School Boys JV soccer team lost to Lawrenceburg High School on Saturday morning 2 to 1 in their first game of the season. Connersville was able to score early in the game off an unassisted goal by Nathan Reynolds. However, the defense could not hold off Lawrenceburg from scoring 2 goals in the first half. There was no more scoring the rest of the game. Lane Wilson was able to make some needed saves to keep the game close.
Footballcastlecountryradio.com

Emery blanked by North Sanpete in home opener

The Emery Spartans suffered a shutout loss in the second game of the season, falling to the North Sanpete Hawks 27-0 Friday night in Castle Dale. A highly competitive first quarter ended with North Sanpete holding a 7-0 advantage. The Hawks created more space with a dominant second quarter that led to a 19-0 score at the break. The lone touchdown of the second half came midway through the third period to round out the 27-0 final.
Soccerlouisvilleleopards.org

Louisville Blanks Host Lake Center Christian 8-0 – Girls Soccer

<<< Previous At Stow-Munroe Falls | Girls Soccer Schedule | Next At Avon Lake >>>. The Louisville Leopards Girls Varsity Soccer dominated the host Lake Center Christian Tigers in an 8-0 shutout Saturday. With the victory, Louisville improves to 1-0-1 on the young season. Allan Scores Pair of Goals to...
Stillwater, OKpistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Soccer: Cowgirls Open Season with 2-0 Victory against UTSA

STILLWATER — Goalkeeper was one of the few question marks in the Cowgirls’ senior-heavy lineup, and Colin Carmichael called upon a true freshman to fill the void. Evie Vitali made four saves in the Cowgirls 2-0 season-opening win Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium. When speaking with the media Tuesday, Carmichael said there was a possibility the Cowgirls used all three of the keepers on their roster, but it was all Vitali. And she made the most of her opportunity.
Hurricane, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep soccer roundup: Hurricane girls blank Greenbrier East 3-0

After a scoreless first half, Hurricane scored three second-half goals to earn a 3-0 shutout victory at Greenbrier East in girls prep soccer Saturday. Lauren Dye tallied two of the goals for Hurricane (1-0) and Madison Francis had the other. Kayleigh Triplett and Maddie Willis combined for the shutout in goal for the Redskins.
Soccerlebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Punches Ticket to Invitational Championship Game

The Varsity Tigers came into the 2021 Lebanon Invitational eager to forge a new path moving forward this season and they did just that with a quality win against Benton Central. While it took the first half to get the gears running smoothly, the result was key in making it into the championship game.
Vestal, NYbubearcats.com

Women's soccer blanks Fordham 2-0

VESTAL, N.Y. - Maya Anand and Olivia McKnight netted second-half goals on assists from Stefania Piantadosi and Binghamton women's soccer (1-1) posted a 2-0 win over visiting Fordham (0-2) Sunday afternoon from the Bearcats Sports Complex. After a scoreless first half, BU struck in the 58th minute after withstanding some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy