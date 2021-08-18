Kv falls to BC 1-4

The Lady Kougar Cross Country team placed 4th with 87 points, without being at full strength, at the very competitive Dave Walker Invite Saturday with some fine efforts! Sophomore Emma Bell once again led the way, continuing her streak of high places in all her meets, this time grabbing the 2nd place medal in an excellent time of 20:42.0. The ladies had a nice pack following “Scooter” with Addie Johnson, (24:38), Em Wilson (24:43), and Nat Walker (24:56), placing 19th, 20th and 22nd to all earn ribbons, with solid times in the brutal heat. Johnson and Walker are just freshmen and did very well in their first meet, as did the senior Wilson. Juliana Barlog, (35th in 27:26) , in her first ever varsity cross meet was KV’s 5th runner, running tough, with Liv Sheehy, KV’s #6 in 29:34. The ladies return to action this Saturday at the Tim Adams Invite, where they are defending champions. Go Kougs!
