Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kv falls to BC 1-4

By Admin
kvhsathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kougars lose their season opener 1-4 to Benton Central. Hayden Dase & Jeb Boissy got the only win tonight in a close 3 set match at 1D’s. JV also lost tonight 1-3. Cade Wanger and Colin Ruther got the lone win for JV.

kvhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#1d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Rox Fall 5-4 at Bismarck

The St. Cloud Rox lost 5-4 at Bismarck Thursday night. St. Cloud fell behind 3-0 and then 5-2 and couldn't quite catch up. Jordan Barth had 2 hits and 2 RBIs and Peter Abinanti added 2 hits and a run scored. Zach Gagnon threw 5 innings with 5 earned runs allowed to take the loss.
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Canaries fall 6-1 to Redhawks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Trey Michalczewski went deep, but the Sioux Falls Canaries fell 6-1 to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks at the Birdcage Saturday. RHP Joey Wagman (0-1) took the loss in his Canaries debut. The righty went five innings, giving up six runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks. He struck out three. LHP Brady Stover pitched four stellar innings in relief for the Canaries. Stover allowed only one baserunner on a hit-by-pitch, and he struck out six Redhawks.
Sullivan, INsullivan-times.com

Sullivan soccer falls 1-0

The Sullivan High School boys soccer team lost a 1-0 decision to visiting Vincennes Rivet on Tuesday night. “Both teams were low on players and Rivet came in with a better coaching plan and was able to execute,” said Sullivan coach Chase Bourgasser. The first half ended in a 0-0...
Sportskvhsathletics.com

Kv vs Rensselaer ends in a draw due to rain

The Kougars travelled to Rensselaer and the match was ended due to rain before an outright winner was determined. Varsity matches done gave RC a 2-1 lead. KVs 1Ds were up in their match and 2S with Jimmy DeJesus was very close in the third set tie breaker. KVs JV...
Knox, INNewsbug.info

Broyles gets 1,000th kill, KV boys soccer falls to Boone

KNOX — Kankakee Valley senior Alexis Broyles collected the 1,000th kill of her career in her team’s 3-1 victory over host Knox Thursday, Aug. 19. It was the season opener for the Kougars, who won by 25-6, 25-9, 20-25 and 25-17 scores. Broyles led KV with 22 kills and had...
Soccerkvhsathletics.com

KV Boys Soccer Alumni Game

Calling all KV boys soccer alumni! There will be a boys soccer Alumni Game on Saturday, Sept. 4th at KVHS. This event will be a part of an Alumni Day to honor all past KV players. The current JV and Varsity teams will play host to Morgan Twp. on that day. Alumni are encouraged to come watch the current teams play. JV is playing at 10 a.m. with the varsity to follow at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of both games, an all-alumni game will take place on the game field. For the alumni game, players who graduated with an even number please bring a red shirt and those with and odd number bring a white shirt.
Tennismiddletownathletics.com

Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Waynesville 4 – 1

Middies fall to Waynesville, 1-4. Some strong play on all courts. Winning court was the sophomore duo of Madison Lewis (first varsity win) and Rosa Roth (first varsity win in 1st varsity match) at 2nd doubles.
Tennisrichmondreddevils.com

Boys Varsity Tennis falls to New Castle 4 – 1

Boys’ Tennis lost on Tuesday evening to a good New Castle team. The boys fought hard with Isayah Wilks coming back from a set down to win in 3 sets. Great job Isayah! The boys play again on Thursday at Hagerstown.
Soccerkvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Drops First Game of Season to Boone Grove 2-0

In its second game in three days, the KV boys varsity soccer team suffered its first defeat of the young season. The Kougars came up short in a 2-0 defeat to the visitors of Boone Grove on another hot and muggy night from Fred Jones Field. The Kougars would find...
Soccermuknights.com

No. 4 Marian Falls 1-0 to No. 8 University of the Cumberlands

Williamsburg, Ky. - The Marian women's soccer team put up a fight Saturday night at the eighth-ranked University of the Cumberlands, but came up short falling to the Patriots 1-0 in their season opener. The Justin Sullivan era of Marian women's soccer began with a flash, as the Knights charged...
Soccerkvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Shutout by Kouts 1-0

The KV boys varsity soccer team was shutout for the second time in as many days, falling to the Mustangs of Kouts High School by a final score of 1-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Kougars displayed strong offensive moments in the first half, nearly taking an early lead, but the opportunities would not find the back of the net. Kouts netminder Aaron Ketchmark was up to the task and denied mutiple goal scoring chances by the Kougars. KV keeper Luke Andree was equal to the task and also did his part in the first half denying any Kouts scoring threats. The score read 0-0 at halftime.
Sportskvhsathletics.com

Boys’ cross country opens season at Hebron

Kankakee Valley High School boys’ cross country team started its season at Hebron’s Dave Walker Invitational on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The Kougars finished fourth out of 8 with 97 points. Lafayette Harrison edged Lowell, 59 to 62, with South Central in third at 92. Hebron, Hanover Central, Merrillville, and Washington Township rounded out the field.
Sportskvhsathletics.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Knox in Season Opener 3-1

Congrats to Alexis Broyles for getting her 1000 career Kill. Broyles 22 Kills led the way in a hard fought match. She also got 3 serving aces, . Abby GrandChamp had 7 kills. The Kougars had seven solo blocks, 2 each by Broyles, Faith Mauger and Ava Dase. Morgan Smith...
Red Reporter

Bats go silent as Reds fall to Brewers, 4-1

After a brutal start to this all-important series against the Milwaukee Brewers, things only got worse for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. They struggled to get anything going offensively, only collecting 5 hits on the night and never really threatening to take the lead despite it being close most of the game.
Alabama Staterolltide.com

Alabama Soccer Falls at No. 1 Florida State Sunday, 4-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Alabama women's soccer team (1-1-0) suffered its first loss of the 2021 season, falling 4-0 to No. 1 Florida State (2-0-0) at the Seminole Soccer Complex Sunday afternoon. The first half was a defensive battle for UA as Florida State held most of the possession. An...
Grant Park, ILkvhsathletics.com

Girls Varsity golf beats Lowell to go 3-0 in conference!

The Lady Kougars Golf team beat Lowell on a very hot evening in Grant Park, Illinois to go 3-0 in conference play. Brynlee Deboard shot a very impressive 38 to lead the Kougars. Brynlee was followed up with her partner in crime Allison Rushmore with a 45. Lilly Van Loon kept her hot streak going with another season best 46. Abby Kaluf and Katelyn Bakker finished things off with a 56. The Lady Kougars will be back in action on Monday at Sandy Pines againt Highland and Munster.
Sportskvhsathletics.com

Lady Kougar Cross Team Runs Well at Dave Walker; Bell-Runner-up; Johnson, Wilson and Walker Earn Ribbons

The Lady Kougar Cross Country team placed 4th with 87 points, without being at full strength, at the very competitive Dave Walker Invite Saturday with some fine efforts! Sophomore Emma Bell once again led the way, continuing her streak of high places in all her meets, this time grabbing the 2nd place medal in an excellent time of 20:42.0. The ladies had a nice pack following “Scooter” with Addie Johnson, (24:38), Em Wilson (24:43), and Nat Walker (24:56), placing 19th, 20th and 22nd to all earn ribbons, with solid times in the brutal heat. Johnson and Walker are just freshmen and did very well in their first meet, as did the senior Wilson. Juliana Barlog, (35th in 27:26) , in her first ever varsity cross meet was KV’s 5th runner, running tough, with Liv Sheehy, KV’s #6 in 29:34. The ladies return to action this Saturday at the Tim Adams Invite, where they are defending champions. Go Kougs!

Comments / 0

Community Policy