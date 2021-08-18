Kv falls to BC 1-4

Calling all KV boys soccer alumni! There will be a boys soccer Alumni Game on Saturday, Sept. 4th at KVHS. This event will be a part of an Alumni Day to honor all past KV players. The current JV and Varsity teams will play host to Morgan Twp. on that day. Alumni are encouraged to come watch the current teams play. JV is playing at 10 a.m. with the varsity to follow at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of both games, an all-alumni game will take place on the game field. For the alumni game, players who graduated with an even number please bring a red shirt and those with and odd number bring a white shirt.