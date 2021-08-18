Cancel
Tacoma, WA

NO. 21-4-01695-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 7 days ago

NO. 21-4-01695-1 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY. In re the Estate of: Robert P. Kruzich, Sr., Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent's probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 18, 2021.

