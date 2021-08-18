Cancel
San Francisco, CA

MIT study: Closing ‘Great Walkway’ is a mistake

By Robyn Purchia, Newsletter
San Francisco Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, many San Franciscans, including this columnist, are upset with the decision to allow cars on the so-called “Great Walkway.”. “Obviously, cars impact climate change,” Maia Piccagli, co-chair of the local Mothers Out Front team told me at Sunday’s rally in support of permanently closing the thoroughfare (more commonly known as the Great Highway) to cars. “But traffic also affects wildlife, creates fumes and tire residue is a significant source of microplastic in the ocean.”

www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 2

 

