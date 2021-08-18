Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Hersey Arnold Kight

Daily Advance
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHersey Arnold Kight, age 78, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Vidant Chowan Hospital. Born in Camden, NC on August 23, 1942 to the late Elwood Kight and Oresa Forbes Kight, he was the widower of Anna Lee Anderson Kight. He was a land surveyor with the Department of Transportation. A devoted family man, he was a loyal husband to Anna for fifty-five years and is now reunited with her. Hersey had a wonderful sense of humor and was always ready to tell a joke. He will be missed! He is survived by two daughters, Anita Topping (Bruce) of Elizabeth City, NC and Lisa Edmonds (David) of Marshall, NC; a sister, Florence Floyd of Camden, NC; a brother, Elwood Lee Kight of Camden, NC; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Anderson (Clint); a sister-in-law, Nellie Sawyer; two grandchildren, Mindy Havard and Kelly Jackson; and six great-grandchildren, Audrianna, Gabriella, Hunter, Aleigha, Karson and Shana. He was predeceased by a son, William Kight. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Kight family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.

