Elizabeth City, NC

Jack William Wilson, II

Daily Advance
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack William Wilson, II, age 73, of Camden, NC originally from Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. Jack served honorably in the US Navy during Vietnam as a Radioman 2nd Class (E-5) and then served in the US Army, totaling 10 years of military service. Jack was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 6060 in Elizabeth City, NC, and continued to serve veterans in the Honor Guard there. Jack was also a lifetime member of Fleet Reserve Assn. #293. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack William Wilson and Esther Eloise (Grube) Wilson of Englewood, OH. He is survived by his brother, Richard Wilson of Dayton, OH; his sister, Kay Brown of Richmond, IN; by his three daughters, Michelle Staas of Vandalia, OH, Erin Wilson of Moyock, NC, and Laura Chonko of Springfield, VA; and six grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC, Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Interment to be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk, VA at 9:00 am, August 20, 2021 – his 74th Birthday – with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the U. S. Navy and VFW Post # 6060. Masks or face coverings are Mandatory at the family’s request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the William Clarence Jackson VFW Post # 6060, 1433 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Wilson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.

www.dailyadvance.com

