Tasty, Leafy Green That’s as Fun to Grow as it is to Eat

Plants are nature’s great gift to us. We enjoy the lush greenery (when it’s taken care of), vibrant colors, and fresh aromas of flowers, all while they provide us with fresh oxygen that ensures our own survival. These are just some of the reasons plant lovers can’t get enough of their houseplants. If you have a plant lover in your life, chances are you’ve wondered if they would appreciate yet another plant as a gift. There’s a high probability they would, but you could also consider less common—but unique—ideas like moss picture frames, glass misters, microgreen planting kits, DIY macrame plant hangers, vintage flower artwork, and many other ideas. Gifts for plant lovers can be traditional or unexpected, but they’re always appreciated as thoughtful gestures. Our list of gifts for plant lovers is sure to help solve your conundrum as you decide how to express your appreciation for a friend or loved one with a meaningful gift.