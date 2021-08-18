Cancel
Hong Kong's May-July unemployment slips to 5%

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 7 days ago

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 5% in the May-July quarter, the government said on Wednesday, the lowest since the January-March period in 2020, as private consumption expenditure improved.

The figure compared with 5.5% in the April-June period. The underemployment rate fell to 2.4%, from 2.5% in the previous three-months.

“The labour market should continue to improve along with the economic recovery,” the government said in a statement. “The consumption voucher scheme will also help.” (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

