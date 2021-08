The government has enlisted the help of a range of UK-based businesses to encourage young people to get a Covid-19 vaccine. So far, more than 40.5 million adults – 76 per cent of the population – in the UK have now received both doses of the vaccine. The latest data from Public Health England shows that approximately 1.1 million people aged between 18 and 25 in the country have received both doses of the vaccine, which is just 22.4 per cent of the age group’s population.