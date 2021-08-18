Cancel
Movies

'Fast & Furious 10' Now Has A Release Date In 2023

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 7 days ago

Fast & Furious 10, the penultimate film in the longstanding series, has gotten a release date as announced by Universal Pictures. Fast & Furious is one of the most lucrative properties in the world, raking in an estimated $6.35 billion in the two decades that have elapsed since its first film. To compare, Halo has made about $6.5 billion in merchandise sales, game sales and console sales in the same stretch of time. You'd imagine that Universal Pictures would want to future-proof the films, yet, as the saying goes, once you send a car into space, you start to run out of things to one-up yourself with.

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry's biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss. https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
