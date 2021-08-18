'Fast & Furious 10' Now Has A Release Date In 2023
Fast & Furious 10, the penultimate film in the longstanding series, has gotten a release date as announced by Universal Pictures. Fast & Furious is one of the most lucrative properties in the world, raking in an estimated $6.35 billion in the two decades that have elapsed since its first film. To compare, Halo has made about $6.5 billion in merchandise sales, game sales and console sales in the same stretch of time. You'd imagine that Universal Pictures would want to future-proof the films, yet, as the saying goes, once you send a car into space, you start to run out of things to one-up yourself with.www.gamingbible.co.uk
