Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachel Riley reveals daughter Maven mistook her for this celebrity lookalike - see hilarious reaction

By Sharnaz Shahid
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Riley made her fans laugh after revealing her little girl, Maven, keeps mistaking her for a celebrity lookalike - BBC Sport broadcaster Gabby Logan!. Sharing a picture of a large poster of sports presenters outside the BBC studio in Salford, the Countdown star - who is married to former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev - confessed her daughter called the Olympics host "Mama" whenever they walk past.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pasha Kovalev
Person
Gabby Logan
Person
Rachel Riley
Person
Emilia Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Sport#Miss A#Bbc Sport#Gabbylogan#Mailonline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rachel Riley celebrates amazing news ahead of welcoming second baby

Rachel Riley has plenty to smile about after celebrating a remarkable milestone with Countdown. The 35-year-old, who is expecting her second child with husband Pasha Kovalev, has just filmed her 3000th episode - much to the delight of her fans!. Taking to Twitter to share a fan's message, the celebrity...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Countdown viewers left in hysterics after Rachel Riley celebrates 3000 episodes with spelling accident

Countdown star Rachel Riley commemorated her 3000-episode anniversary on the show with a hilarious spelling accident.The presenter celebrated the milestone on Friday’s episode (20 August) of the long-running game show, during which a chance collection of letters spelt the words “poo anally”.Riley was seen attempting to suppress her laughter as the two words were displayed on the board behind her. Fans of the series took to social media to laugh at the opportune moment. One user shared a photo of Riley standing next to the board, accompanied by the caption: “What a way to commemorate 3000 shows eh.”The mathematician...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton shares sweet snap with lookalike daughter

Good Morning America's Doctor Jennifer Ashton has shared the wonderful news that her daughter has returned to Harvard University for the 2021 semester. The trusted TV star helped lookalike daughter Chloe move back into her halls of residence at the Cambridge campus, just outside Boston. Joining the two was Jennifer's...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Candace Cameron Bure's Lookalike Daughter Natasha Is Following In Her Footsteps

Over the years, Candace Cameron Bure went from being known for playing D.J. Tanner on Full House to becoming one of the main leading ladies of the Hallmark Channel. Now her daughter Natasha Bure is following in her footsteps with dreams of becoming an actress as well. Natasha, who also competed on The Voice, is well on her way to becoming part of the new generation of TV stars.
Family Relationshipsprima.co.uk

Duncan James shares incredibly rare picture of his 16-year-old daughter

Duncan James has shared some exciting family news alongside a picture of his 16-year-old daughter, Tianie Finn. The 43-year-old Blue singer posted a pretty picture of his only child on Twitter, and wrote: "So proud of my daughter getting amazing results in her GCSE's today! Super proud of her as always." His message was followed by a string of red love heart emojis.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals What Pregnant Daughter Pandora’s Baby Will Call Her

Grandma-to-be! Lisa Vanderpump gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about her daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo’s pregnancy. “She kept it quiet for a long time,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 60, said on Thursday, August 19, of the 35-year-old, who is currently “six and a half” months along. “She gave me a gift and inside was the sonogram, and she videoed it. She videoed every step of me opening this thing and saying, ‘Oh, my God!’”
TV SeriesThe Tab

Chloe fuming about Toby on Love Island is going viral on TikTok and the videos are hilarious

Chloe Burrows, against all odds, has actually become a Love Island icon on and off TikTok. Her stealing Toby from Kaz angered me to my core, but it was all kind of worth it in the long run. Kaz got Tyler, a way fitter and maturer option, and Chloe got to emerge looking like the bigger person when Toby acted like “a girl follower” and made a mug of our Chlo in favour of Abigail. It was awful, but it did spawn the funniest angry line of the season so far courtesy of a scorned Chloe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy