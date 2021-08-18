Cancel
Pelicans rout Timberwolves 87-59, finish Las Vegas summer league 5-0

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Report from Pelicans reporter Jim Eichenhofer:. The final game of summer league in Las Vegas can sometimes be a “go through the motions” kind of affair, as players for both teams look forward to a flight out of town and being able to enjoy what’s left of the offseason. New Orleans did not display an ounce of that mentality Tuesday, playing with an intensity described by NBA TV game analyst Channing Frye as a “level of ferocity.”

