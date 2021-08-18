Cancel
Energy Industry

Guyana’s new oil industry will also spur gas development [Gas in Transition]

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuyana’s ambitious gas development scheme, if it proceeds as planned, will transform the country’s energy mix. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]. Guyana is a newcomer to the roster of the world’s crude producers, as it brought its first oilfield on stream in December 2019. That field – Liza-1, a section of the Stabroek offshore block – is currently yielding about 120,000 barrels/day. ExxonMobil, the operator of the block, expects to see output levels rise significantly in the medium term. It has already drawn up plans for launching production at three more sections of Stabroek – Liza-2, Payara and Yellowtail, each of which will yield 220,000 b/d – and aims to select its fifth, sixth and seventh development targets within the next year or so. Altogether, these projects may push the South American country’s oil output up to about 1mn b/d by the end of the decade – even if none of its other offshore blocks turn out to contain commercial rese...

Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Sinopec flags new oil and gas find in Xinjiang

Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's state-run energy major Sinopec said on Wednesday it had discovered a new 100-million-tonne oil and gas field in the Shunbei area of the Tarim Basin in the country's Xinjiang region. An exploration well drilled by the company's northwest China unit achieved a daily flow of...
Energy Industrycity-sentinel.com

New Analysis: Oklahoma-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries

The City Sentinel August 2021 Print Edition, Staff Report. The American Petroleum Institute released a new analysis of the natural gas and oil industry’s vast economic impact on Oklahoma’s economy and highlighted its importance to the state’s post-pandemic recovery. The study, conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by API, is...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pure Hydrogen to drill more wells in Botswana

Pure Hydrogen said its partner BotsGas has advised that Serowe 4 will be spudded in mid-September. Australia’s Pure Hydrogen and its partner will drill the first of the two further appraisal wells at the Serowe coalbed methane (CBM) project in Botswana next month, it said on August 25. Pure Hydrogen...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

EBRD becomes shareholder in pipe to bring Romanian gas to Moldova

The pipeline provides Moldova with an alternative to Russian gas. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has acquired a 25% stake in a pipeline that will bring Romanian gas to Moldova's capital of Chisinau, the project's Romanian operator Transgaz said on August 25. The EU lender has obtained...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Santos awards Dorado wellhead platform Feed contract to Sapura

The contract for the wellhead platform is the project’s last significant commitment, Santos said. Santos on August 26 announced the award of the front-end engineering design (Feed) contract for the design, construction and installation of the wellhead platform (WHP) for the Dorado project offshore Western Australia to Malaysia’s Sapura Energy.
Energy IndustryInsurance Journal

Insurers Need to Accelerate Exit From Oil & Gas Industry to Meet Climate Goals: Report

For the insurance industry to fulfill its stated commitment to combat climate change, it may want to accelerate its efforts to exit the oil and gas industry. To date, just one insurer has promised to take “significant action” in this regard, according to analysts at Societe Generale SA. Australia’s Suncorp was the first to announce it would no longer provide coverage for all new oil and gas production projects.
Trafficinvesting.com

U.S. heavy oil prices rise as market braces for Mexico supply hit

NEW YORK/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Prices of heavy sour crude oil grades have been rising in the U.S. Gulf Coast, traders said, as the market braces for a disruption of supplies from Mexico in the wake of a fire that has cut state-run Pemex's oil output by about 25% since Sunday. At...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

China discovers massive shale deposit at its largest oil field

PetroChina, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, has announced the discovery of significant reserves of shale oil at the nation's largest oil field, Daqing, in northeastern Heilongjiang province. "The projected geological reserves of shale oil in the Daqing-Gulong field exceed 1.268 billion tons," the company said on its official...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US to resume oil and gas leases

The Interior Department said it was complying with a court order from June. The US Interior Department said August 24 that it would continue with the sale of oil and gas drilling rights on federal lands and waters following legal rulings. The department announce... Please sign in to access the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US-based EIG bids on Brazilian gas pipeline units: press

Reuters reported the company made an offer worth “several hundred million dollars.”. US equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners made a substantial bid to buy two gas pipeline units from Brazilian energy company Petrobras, the Reuters news service repor... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to...
Energy IndustryKRQE News 13

New proposed regulations could impact oil and gas emissions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department is looking for public input as they plan to push for new rules in a way that would lower emissions that are coming out of the Permian Basin. The New Mexico Environment Department says methane gas levels in the state have nearly doubled in three years.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Shell to be first private firm to sell gas to distributor in Brazil

Previously only state-owned Petrobras sold gas to distributors. Shell has become the first private company to sign a gas supply contract with a gas distributor in Brazil, following the liberalisation of the country's gas market. Shell has agreed to supply gas in 2022 and 2023 to Copergas, which operates in...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

BP in the US to use biomethane as a vehicle fuel

The company partnered with US-based CleanBay Renewables in a 15-year agreement. US-based CleanBay Renewables said August 24 it had signed a 15-year agreement with BP to sell gas sourced from poultry industry waste for use as a transportation fuel. CleanBay draws on a mixture of poultry manure, feathers and bedding...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Jemena delivers green finance framework

The Australian gas infrastructure company said the move is to satisfy investor demand for more sustainable investment options. Australian gas infrastructure company Jemena on August 24 released its Green Finance Framework. The company said the move is to satisfy investor demand for more sustainable investment options. The Green Finance Framework...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Talos wins bid for US offshore carbon storage facility

Talos and project partner Carbonvert will move forward with plans for a facility in the Gulf of Mexico. US-based Talos Energy said August 25 it was part of a partnership that was the sole winning bidder for an offshore carbon sequestration facility in the Texas waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Petrobras issues distribution to shareholders

The Brazilian energy company reported Q2 revenue of $21bn. Brazilian energy company Petrobras announced August 24 that it made an estimated $3.9bn gross distribution to shareholders. Known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro, the company stated that this is the first instalment to shareholders for the 2021 fiscal year. The distribution corresponds...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Nostrum gives up Kazakh field

The company gave up rights to two other fields in October last year. Kazakhstan-focused Nostrum Oil & Gas has given up rights to the Rostoshinskoye field in the country's west, the company said on August 25, noting it considered this a more lower cost option than keeping the permit for another year.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Rio Tinto takes further steps toward hydrogen

The Anglo-Australian mining giant is studying switching to hydrogen at an alumina refinery. Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto said August 23 that it signed a letter of intent with Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. to study the potential for hydrogen at an alumina refinery in Australia. The Yarwun alumina refinery in Gladstone...

