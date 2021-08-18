Danish CCS project moves into pilot phase

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe reservoir is the Nini West field, which project partner Wintershall has operated for decades (credit: Wintershall Dea) The consortium planning Denmark's first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, Greensand CCS, is moving on to the pilot phase having had technical approval, said partner Wintershall August 17. The aim will be to prove that CO2 can be injected into the offshore Nini West reservoir which is operated by Wintershall Dea. The ultimate aim is to inject up to 8mn metric tons (mt)/yr. That would be a quarter of Denmark's emissions.

