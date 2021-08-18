Danish CCS project moves into pilot phase

The new Safeguard Crediting Mechanism would provide an incentive to businesses to reduce their energy costs and emissions by undertaking transformative projects. The Australian government is inviting industry to have a say on the design of a new Safeguard Crediting Mechanism that will help the country’s largest energy-using businesses adopt new technologies that will reduce energy costs and emissions, it said on August 23 The existing Safeguard Mechanism provides a framework for Australia’s largest emitters to measure, report and manage their emissions. It applies to more than 150 businesses across the industrial, manufacturing, mining, trans...