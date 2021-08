The Department of Justice filed a motion this month to dismiss a petition filed by Bowe Bergdahl in which he sought to have his military conviction and sentence overturned. Bergdahl, a former U.S. Army sergeant, has filed multiple appeals in an effort to overturn his conviction after he pled guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy when he fell captive to the Taliban in June 2009 after leaving his outpost in eastern Afghanistan. Bergdahl most recently filed an appeal in February, alleging former President Donald Trump and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) exerted undue influence over his case.