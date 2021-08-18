Cancel
Public Safety

Chief editor of independent Belarus news agency missing after raid -association

 7 days ago

KYIV (Reuters) – The chief editor of one of Belarus’ leading independent news organisations has gone missing after police searched her home overnight, the country’s reporters’ association said on Wednesday, as authorities pursue a crackdown on dissent. Online news agency BelaPAN had been unable to contact either Irina Levshyna or...

Alexander Lukashenko
#News Agency#Kyiv#Reuters#Belapan#Belarusian
Europe
Tokyo, JP
