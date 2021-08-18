Be kind to troops returning from Afghanistan, is there a 'right' to endanger others' health?
I’m reading the article regarding our pull-out from Afghanistan and how it’s affecting our military and civilians who are trying to get out also. It sounds like Vietnam all over again. Some say in Vietnam we lost the war. Are they going to say the same thing to our military now that we lost the war again? Our military has suffered enough, we need to welcome them home, not avoid them like they did Vietnam veterans.www.news-journalonline.com
Comments / 0