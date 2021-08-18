Be kind to troops returning from Afghanistan, is there a 'right' to endanger others' health?

During his speech yesterday President Biden admitted that the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban retaking control happened quicker than the U.S. had anticipated. Biden refused to back away from his decision to end the American military’s presence in the nation saying that the U.S. mission was ‘never supposed to be nation building’ and blaming the Afghan government for the fall. Biden said “I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces, that’s why we’re still there. We were clear-eyed about the risks. We planned for every contingency. But I always promised the American people I would be straight with you. The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”