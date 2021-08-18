Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Sport-China’s Olympic body says illegal use of athletes’ names as trademarks must stop

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – China’s Olympic Committee (COC) said it will protect its athletes from the unlawful registration of their names as trademarks, Xinhua news agency reported. Several Chinese gold medallists from the Tokyo Games, including shooter Yang Qian, table tennis player Chen Meng and 14-year-old diver Quan Hongchan, saw their names illegally registered as trademarks in the alcohol, sportswear and tutoring industries, the report said.

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yang Qian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Xinhua News Agency#Reuters#Olympic Committee#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportskfgo.com

Sport-China’s National Games to host spectators

(Reuters) – Organisers of the National Games in China’s Shaanxi Province said they will allow spectators at the multi-sport event providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative 72 hours before attending. The 14th edition of the National Games, which are held every four years, is expected to feature...
FitnessInternational Business Times

Weightlifting Chiefs Must Resign If Sport Is To Have Olympic Future: USA CEO

Weightlifting is all but certain to be removed from the Olympic Games programme unless the present leadership stand down, USA weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews told AFP. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made clear its displeasure with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) board and changed their Olympic Charter at the end of the Tokyo Games to address the issue.
U.S. Politicswincountry.com

Taiwan seeks again to reassure U.S. over tackling chip shortage

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan is doing all it can to address the global shortage of semiconductors, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday after talks with the newly-appointed de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, a problem that has idled some auto production lines. Democratic U.S. senators from Michigan and Ohio...
WorldKansas City Star

1st Paralympic gold medal goes to Paige Greco of Australia

Australian cyclist Paige Greco earned the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, winning the 3,000-meter pursuit on Wednesday on the track at the velodrome. It was the first of 24 gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday as the Paralympics got underway in the middle of a pandemic that has seen new cases in Tokyo soar since the Olympics opened just over a month ago.
Sportsolympics.com

Highlights: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Day 1

25 August 21:30 Japan beat France 53-51 in wheelchair rugby. Japan have emerged as the winner in a tightly-contested opening match of the men's wheelchair rugby competition at Yoyogi National Stadium. The host nation Japan, who are the world reigning champions, were neck to neck with France from the start...
WorldTv20detroit.com

Chinese Olympian claimed gold medal was peeling

A Chinese Olympian took to social media to complain about what appeared to be a flaw in her gold medal. "Let me clarify this… I didn't mean to peel the thing off at first, I just discovered that there was a small mark (like pic one) on my medal," Zhu Xueying wrote on Sina Weibo, a social media website, the Global Times reported. "I thought that it was probably just dirt, so I rubbed it with my finger and found that nothing changed, so then I picked at it and the mark got bigger."
Premier Leaguekfgo.com

Soccer-FIFA’s Infantino asks Premier League and LaLiga to release players for World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) -The English Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga should release players for World Cup qualifiers next month to “preserve and protect sporting integrity”, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. While the Premier League has refused to release players https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england/soccer-premier-league-wont-release-players-for-internationals-in-red-list-countries-idUKKBN2FP1O8 headed to countries on the United Kingdom’s ‘red list’ due...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift quarantine requirements for players to allow them to travel next week to compete in World Cup qualifiers. Demanding that all players be released for World Cup qualifiers, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked British Prime Minister Boris...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

People’s Bank of China in Shenzhen ‘cleans up’ illegal crypto firms

The Shenzhen branch of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is taking a hardline approach to cryptocurrency-related activities deemed illegal. According to a report from state-run Shanghai Securities News on Tuesday, the branch has recently “cleaned up and rectified” 11 new companies suspected of engaging in illicit crypto trading. The...
Businesswincountry.com

Didi suspends UK launch plans – Telegraph

(Reuters) – China’s ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc has suspended its plans to launch in Britain and continental Europe, The Telegraph reported on Monday. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Golfwhbl.com

Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Shanghai tournament due to COVID-19

(Reuters) – The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, the elite women’s professional golf circuit said https://www.lpga.com/news/2021/buick-shanghai-canceled on Wednesday. The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 14-17 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year because of health concerns...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Foreign Policywincountry.com

China state media says U.S. VP Harris seeking to divide Asia

HANOI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese state media on Wednesday accused U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and its Southeast Asian neighbours with her comments that Beijing used coercion and intimidation to back its South China Sea claims. Harris made the comments in a speech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy