Sport-China’s Olympic body says illegal use of athletes’ names as trademarks must stop

A Chinese Olympian took to social media to complain about what appeared to be a flaw in her gold medal. "Let me clarify this… I didn't mean to peel the thing off at first, I just discovered that there was a small mark (like pic one) on my medal," Zhu Xueying wrote on Sina Weibo, a social media website, the Global Times reported. "I thought that it was probably just dirt, so I rubbed it with my finger and found that nothing changed, so then I picked at it and the mark got bigger."