Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bentonville, AR

Benton County JPs start American Rescue Plan talks

By Opinion
nwaonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Quorum Court met Monday night to discuss ways to spend millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan. The first topic was public health and economic recovery. Justices of the Peace saw a 15-slide presentation that addressed those topics. County Judge Barry Moehring told them it was important to agree on the process going forward, and they unanimously approved the framework after asking for some changes.

hl.nwaonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
County
Benton County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Jps#Health Disparities#Mental Health Care#Peace#The Quorum Courtroom On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy