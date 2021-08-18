Benton County JPs start American Rescue Plan talks
BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Quorum Court met Monday night to discuss ways to spend millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan. The first topic was public health and economic recovery. Justices of the Peace saw a 15-slide presentation that addressed those topics. County Judge Barry Moehring told them it was important to agree on the process going forward, and they unanimously approved the framework after asking for some changes.hl.nwaonline.com
