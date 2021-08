Local author Judy Lennington, will be the guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Wellsville Historical Society which will be held Tuesday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the River Museum. Judy’s fourteenth book, titled “Bend in the River” is a fictional story about a boy living in Wellsville in 1847. Copies of “Bend in the River”, as well as other titles by Judy, are currently available for purchase at the museum. The final summer tour day at the River Museum for 2021 will be on Sunday, September 5 from 1-4:30 p.m., but private tours for small groups are available throughout the year. For details on private tours phone the museum at 330-532-1018. Submitted photo.