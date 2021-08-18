In their own words: All Cuomo probe witnesses have a right to speak, regardless of a stupid law

The damming report from New York’s attorney general on sexual harassment charges against Gov. Cuomo refers many times to the transcripts of the 41 people questioned under oath, a subset of the 179 witnesses interviewed in the probe. However, due to a likely unconstitutional aspect of the unusual New York State statute used in the investigation, Executive Law § 63(8), all of those 179 people are barred, under criminal penalty, from disclosing their own testimony. This isn’t right and must not stand.