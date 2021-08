A month before the German Bundestag elections, none of the three candidates for the chancellor managed to make convincing progress. Political mercury goes in all directions. For example, it is still not expected who will succeed Angela Merkel in sixteen years and who will determine the course of the Federal Republic in the coming years. Will Germany conservatively choose Christian Democrat Armin Laschet (CDU), the green and progressive of Annalena Baerbock (The Greens), or will it, until recently, be considered the desperate Social Democrat Olaf Scholz (SPD)?