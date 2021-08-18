Tracing the Crisis of Desertification to Colonization

Driving through California’s Central Valley in the summer of 2017 felt like watching previews of coming attractions. Though Governor Jerry Brown had announced the end of the state’s six-year drought, the road proffered contradictory images. Once-fertile agricultural lands were as parched and cracked as desert playa. Dead orchards lined the highway for miles, and for miles the hypnotic flash of gray and defoliated fruit trees, still upright in their rows, cycled through my window. On other parcels, the snags had been uprooted and stacked in mounds. When glimpsed at high speeds, in the whitish cast of midday light, these mounds resembled piles of twisted bodies. The pale limbs seemed to reach. I couldn’t resist the double image: the superimposed specter of human remains. Whoever had worked in those groves was gone; only their signs persisted. Placards stabbed in the dirt along the highway read, NO WATER = NO JOBS and STOP THE POLITICIANS CREATED WATER CRISIS! But the time for such protest had ended. In this wasteland, the only signs that made any sense were purely interpretive: most ubiquitously, CONGRESS CREATED DUSTBOWL.