Afghan central bank chief ‘feels terrible’ leaving staff behind to flee

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

The head of Afghanistan’s central bank called the collapse of the government after the Taliban took over Kabul “disorienting and difficult to comprehend” as he escaped the country.

Ajmal Ahmady, in a series of tweets, blamed Ashraf Ghani for the chaos that has engulfed the country and questioned the loyalty of Afghan security forces.

Mr Ahmady also described his dramatic escape from the country on a military flight.

“On Saturday night, my family called to say that most [of the] government had already left. I was dumbfounded,” he wrote.

“A security assessment accurately forecast Taliban arrival to Kabul within 36 hours and its fall within 56 hours. I got worried & purchased tickets for Monday as a precaution.”

Mr Ahmady was appointed the acting governor of Afghanistan’s central bank just over a year ago. He had previously worked at the US Treasury and also the World Bank.

In the Twitter thread, Mr Ahmady said: “On Sunday I began work. Reports throughout [the] morning were increasingly worrisome. I left the bank and left deputies in charge. Felt terrible about leaving [the] staff.”

On Sunday, the Taliban took over Kabul and Mr Ghani fled the country. Thousands of desperate Afghans tried to reach the international airport in a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban.

Several men tried to cling to the US military aeroplane as it taxied on the runway and one disturbing video even showed a few men falling from the plane as it took off. Several reports also reported that human remains were found on the wheels of a US aircraft when it landed.

In the first press conference by the Taliban, the militants promised amnesty for all and said that women shall be allowed to work “under the Sharia or Islamic law.” However, the details remain vague and many local Afghans are suspicious of the “moderate” Taliban image the group is trying to portray to the world.

Meanwhile, Mr Ahmady continued: “I secured a Kam Air flight Sunday 7 pm. Then the floor fell: the President had already left.”

Describing the chaos at the airport, he said: “I knew right then my flight would be cancelled and there would be chaos. As expected employees & the military left posts. Everyone ran through gates on Kam Air flight. 300+ passengers boarded for a 100-seat plane.” He added that the plane had no fuel or pilot. “We all hoped it would depart.”

Mr Ahmady, 43, tweeted: “I decided to disembark and spotted another military plane . It was surrounded by people trying to board, while the guard forces held people back and boarded their embassy staff. There was a rush. Some shots were fired. Somehow, my close colleagues pushed me on board.”

He added: “It did not have to end this way. I am disgusted by the lack of any planning by Afghan leadership. Saw at the airport them leave without informing others. I asked the palace if there was an evacuation plan/charter flights. After 7 years of service, I was met with silence.”

Mr Ahmady promised that he will try to “support any requests for assistance”.

He also shared the text of the message someone he knew sent him.

“This is the text someone sent me: ‘Taliban... were looking for you. They were asking about Ajmal Ahmady DAB Governor.’” He added: “Whatever their personal views, I also had many personal enemies. Or maybe they just wanted to greet me.”

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
The World Bank has halted funding for projects in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country. It cited concerns over how the Taliban's takeover will impact "the country's development prospects, especially for women". The move comes just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suspended payments to Afghanistan.

