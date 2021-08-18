What If? Episode 2 is packed with crowd-pleasing cameos

There were probably a lot of people that heard this idea the first time and thought that it made little to no sense considering that the MCU and Star Wars universes are so extremely different that of course there wasn’t bound to be a Luke Skywalker cameo in the new show What If?. It sounds as though this was something that Kevin Feige was quick to shut down without hesitation since a Marvel/Star Wars crossover is something that many people still think should happen, but it’s not going to take place just yet. This makes sense on a couple of levels, one being that it’s better to take stories that have already been established when it comes to a program like What If? in order to flesh them out in a different direction while retaining a strong base to work from. There’s no strong base between Marvel and Star Wars at this time, and to be fair, it’s hard to see how one could possibly be developed since they’re two very different universes. Where the MCU is filled with super-powered individuals throughout the galaxy, Star Wars is a little more specialized than this.