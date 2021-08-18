Cancel
What If? Episode 2 is packed with crowd-pleasing cameos

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest episode of Marvel’s What If? is here, exploring the scenario where Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa becomes Star-Lord. Taking place mostly in space, it’s an episode jam-packed with cameos from across the MCU, and Marvel comics in general. One adorable inclusion that’s caught the attention of fans is the presence of Cosmo, the spacesuit-wearing dog. He also appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, and returns once more for What If? Another cameo includes Howard the Duck, who briefly makes a voiced appearance in the episode.

