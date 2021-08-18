When You’re Craving Oddities: 5 Books You May Have Missed in July
Sometimes as summer draws to its official close, I find myself craving odd things, like the Grape-Nuts ice cream a few places in New England still serve, or a sushi order composed entirely of eel nigiri, or iced coffee lightened with Irish cream liqueur. It’s as if I’m trying to trick my mind into extending the long lazy days by giving it things to remember. That’s how I feel about this month’s group of titles. They’re all odd, some to a greater extent than others, but they soothed my cravings for something different, and more important, memorable. I hope you’ll find one or two of them to your taste, too.lithub.com
