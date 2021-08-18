Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

When You’re Craving Oddities: 5 Books You May Have Missed in July

By Bethanne Patrick
Literary Hub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes as summer draws to its official close, I find myself craving odd things, like the Grape-Nuts ice cream a few places in New England still serve, or a sushi order composed entirely of eel nigiri, or iced coffee lightened with Irish cream liqueur. It’s as if I’m trying to trick my mind into extending the long lazy days by giving it things to remember. That’s how I feel about this month’s group of titles. They’re all odd, some to a greater extent than others, but they soothed my cravings for something different, and more important, memorable. I hope you’ll find one or two of them to your taste, too.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Beer#Irish#Ford#Brotherhood#Europa Editions#French#North African#Islamic#The Black Americans#The Body Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
China
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Which Big Fall Book Should You Read?

Fall is always a huge season for books, but Fall 2021 may be the biggest season yet. After all the shifting publication dates caused by the pandemic, not to mention extra writing time for at least some of the heavy hitters out there, we have an absolutely packed field of fiction and nonfiction to get through this season. So you’d be forgiven for not knowing where to start. But of course, here at Literary Hub, we live to answer these kinds of questions, and today we will be trying to answer them with this little flowchart. Have fun, and remember: you can always read more than one.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

10 Short Stories with Great Dialogue That Aren’t “Hills Like White Elephants”

Before you get excited: I have no problem with “Hills Like White Elephants.” In this classic story, Ernest Hemingway demonstrates a masterful, subtle use of dialogue—so much so that it has become, if not a totally clichéd, then at least a ubiquitous text in creative writing classrooms. I myself encountered it at least four times by the time I got to grad school—where I proceeded to teach it to my own Introduction to Creative Writing class. It’s the circle of life. This is only to say that I’m not immune—but I also know there are plenty of other stories with strong dialogue out there, and as another school year (such as it is, in 2021) gets going, they’re probably worth a look too. Just for fun, you know?
TV SeriesDecider

‘American Horror Stories’: 5 Things You May Have Missed in Episode 6

The last time American Horror Story spent a a substantial amount of time in the woods, everyone died. And that’s exactly what happened in American Horror Stories Episode 6, “Feral.” Written by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Manny Coto, this episode dove into one of horror’s favorite tropes: cannibalistic forest monsters.
Posted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
TV ShowsSFGate

Book World: Let's talk about science fiction and fantasy books that would make for great TV

Ah, the golden age of television. Complex plots, multiple characters, prestige TV that looks and feels like ... books! Many great shows are based on science fiction and fantasy novels, from old classics like "The Tripods" and "Buck Rogers" to today's "The Handmaid's Tale" and N.K. Jemisin's upcoming "Inheritance" trilogy adaptation. Join us as we look at some titles that we think would also make for great TV.
Theater & Dancetvinsider.com

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Serge Onik Dies at 33

Serge Onik, a professional dancer and choreographer who competed in Season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 33. The cause of death is currently unknown. Onik’s representative Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, confirmed his death in a statement to...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of the week.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Velvet Was the Night, Jaime Cortez’s Gordo, Billie Jean King’s All In, and Frances Wilson’s Burning Man all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (Del...
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘My Sharona’: Finding The Knack For A Record-Breaking Debut Single

In the closing months of the 1970s, Capitol Records had its fastest-selling debut release in the US since The Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand.” It was a million-seller that went on to be America’s biggest-selling song of 1979, and one of the catchiest rock numbers in memory. On August 25, The Knack went to No.1 in the US with “My Sharona.”
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

5 Terrifying Stories by Ray Bradbury

Though Ray Bradbury is most often associated with the gentler frights of Something Wicked This Way Comes and The Halloween Tree, his catalog of nearly 600 short stories includes a few entries that could rattle the most jaded horror fan. From a homicidal infant to a man who gleefully dismembers his own adolescent daughter, here are five Bradbury stories that are not for the faint of heart.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Lit Hub Weekly: August 16 – 20

Brian Castleberry contemplates the role of fiction in America’s “struggle over reality and power.” | Lit Hub. A deep dive into the life and career of an enigmatic football (read: soccer) genius Lionel Messi. | Lit Hub Sports. “Gardner may believe a classic work like Beowulf to be an example...
MusicPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Here Are Hidden Messages on Hip-Hop Album Covers You May Have Missed

Kanye West, Eminem and Jay-Z are among many rappers who have blessed fans with hidden tracks on their albums. Playboi Carti and J. Cole, to name a few, are also in the crew of artitsts with Easter eggs in their work. How about hidden messages on album covers? They've got those, too. With the right artwork, artists can attract new and old listeners alike.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 of the Best Horror Books To Creep You Out This Fall

As summer winds down and the first bits of fall set in soon, I cannot stop thinking about October. That month, besides it being my birthday month, also promises a lot of spooky fun, with people gearing up for Halloween, finding that perfect costume, and carving a unique pumpkin. It’s a time where I always thrive, as the weather dips a little tiny bit in South Florida, and store shelves are stocked up with decorations to celebrate the season.
Salt Lake City, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

When chocolate cravings hit - Browniesx3 has you covered!

Brownies make everything better. Even if your chocolate craving strikes late at night, Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! in Salt Lake City has you covered. Molly dreamed up Salt Lake's first brownie shop years ago and she's still going strong... serving up brownies of all flavors and sizes at her shop at 1751 South 1100 East.

Comments / 0

Community Policy