If you're wondering how to start the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion and you're eager to jump into the latest adventure, you've come to the right place. The latest DLC takes you to Francia, where you'll be faced with new challenges and plenty of new gear to try out. Here you'll find everything you need to know to get started, including how and when you can begin the expansion and whether there's a set power level requirement. You'll be ready to set sail to Francia and experience everything the Siege of Paris DLC has to offer with Eivor in no time.