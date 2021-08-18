How the Humble Avocado Went from the Unwanted “Crocodile Pear” to America’s Favorite Superfood

“How,” asks Dutch social historian Jan Lucassen, “could people accept that the work of one person was rewarded less than that of another, that one might even be able to force the other to do certain work?” The Story of Work is just that: a history of work (paid or otherwise, in the home or out of it) from peasant farming in the first agrarian societies to gig-work in the post-Covid ruins of the high street, and spanning the historical experiences of working people on all five inhabited continents. The writing is, on the whole, much better than the sentence you just read, but no less exhausting. At worst, it put me in mind of the work of the English social historian David Kynaston; super-precise prose stitched together to create an unreadably compacted narrative.