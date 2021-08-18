What If? Episode 2: Is The Collector voice actor Benicio del Toro?

‘What If…?’ (created by A.C. Bradley) is the first animated series in the ‘MCU‘ and the show’s premiere episode reimagines Captain America’s origins by asking what happens if Peggy Carter receives the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Set in an alternate reality, the episode’s fun-filled nature is a stark contrast to the self-serious tone of the main continuity but is overall an enjoyable experience. You can find a detailed summary of the first episode’s events in the recap section. If you are eagerly awaiting the next entry in this mind-bending superhero series, here’s what you need to know about ‘What If…?’ episode 2.