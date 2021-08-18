Cancel
TV Series

What If? Episode 2: Is The Collector voice actor Benicio del Toro?

gamerevolution.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest episode of What If? is here, retelling the events of Guardians of the Galaxy from the perspective of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. Most of the main cameos from James Gunn’s 2014 adventure return here, including the morally ambiguous Collector. He plays a key role in this episode, holding the Embers of Genesis that our heroes fight for. There’s one big question you might have around the Collector: does Benicio del Toro return to voice him?

