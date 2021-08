Regarding Dianne Farrell’s letter of Aug. 5 (“Let’s have improved Medicare for all”), commenting on Richard Hirschi’s letter:. It would be positive if everyone could enjoy, if they would like it, a nice home, a nice car, nice clothes, excellent medical care for whatever ails them, nutritious food, a happy family, and in general a pleasant life. The same for high-speed transit systems, bike lanes to fulfill the demand for them, etc., ad infinitum. I doubt many people would object to these things if they could simply magically appear.