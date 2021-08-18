Cancel
On Romanizing Korean Names and Writing Immigrant Stories in an Acquired Language

By Yoon Choi
Literary Hub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the lead up to publishing my short story collection, I would open an email of my marked manuscript and think of how the copy editor stands between an author and her future embarrassment. At such times, I would consider each act of copy editing as an act of extraordinary kindness. Once, in a story centering around an event that took place on Saturday, February 4, 2005, the copy editor told me that February 4, 2005, fell on a Friday. Another time, when I’d used the words “come” and “coming” in the same sentence, the copy editor opened a comment balloon to ask, “Echo OK?” I didn’t know whether this was some form of industry lingo for similar words used in proximity, but reading that, I felt the opposite of defensive. “Echo.” How gracious.

