A traffic stop early Wednesday in the Town of Brant resulted in the arrest of a Buffalo man for possession of crack cocaine. Erie County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle on Milestrip Road near Versailles-Plank Road for violations shortly before 1:30 AM. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Leroy Moore, voluntarily handed over a plastic bag containing crack cocaine and also informed deputies of additional narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies say a subsequent search led to the discovery of a large bag containing approximately 13 grams of crack cocaine and 1.5 grams of powder cocaine, and they recovered nearly 17 grams of crack cocaine in total. Moore was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in Brant Town Court.