Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What Makes a Great First Sentence?

By Alice McDermott
Literary Hub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn excerpt from the following appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. Let’s start first with first sentences. It seems to me that a good deal of time is spent in writing workshops talking about first sentences. Which is, I believe, as it should be. You need...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
Person
Gloria Naylor
Person
Alice Mcdermott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Of Writing#Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of the week.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Velvet Was the Night, Jaime Cortez’s Gordo, Billie Jean King’s All In, and Frances Wilson’s Burning Man all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (Del...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

What Makes Successful Poetry?

On January 20, 2021, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman performed her poem The Hill We Climb at the United States presidential inauguration. Within 24 hours, her to-be-published books The Hill We Climb and Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem were bestsellers on Amazon, three months ahead of their release date. In April 2021, Penguin Random House announced that both books would get initial printings of one million copies each, then quickly increased both to 1.5 million. In context, as of this writing, The Hill We Climb sits at #1147 on Amazon’s overall bestseller list, #11 in Poetry, and #2 in Black and African American Poetry.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

How to Read Any Book as a Sacred Text

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. Vanessa Zoltan, author of the recently...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Edward Hirsch on the Poet’s Celebration of Grief

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
Brooklyn, NYLiterary Hub

14 new books to look forward to this week.

You know what they say: new books are just as good (if not better) than new friends. Okay, maybe they don’t say that. Maybe I made that up. Maybe my dog and I are feeling a little stir crazy, and the only thing we had to look forward to in the midst of the tropical storm here in Brooklyn this weekend was the glorious stack of books waiting on the other side. Come meet them!
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

An Unofficial Ranking of Publishing Colophons

Colophons started out as short statements providing a book’s publication info—details like where and who and when. Those statements often included little emblems, logos, which are now also referred to as colophons (from the Greek kolophōn, meaning “summit, final touch”), and they slowly made their way to the spines of books. Like tattoos or mascots, many of these logos depict animals, often fish (or dolphins): FSG, Anchor Doubleday, Aldine Press, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Birds are another well-represented category: Penguin, Bantam, Norton, and Europa Editions, to name a few. So if you’re going to be judging a book by its cover (you’re probably kidding yourself if you think you don’t) then you better start factoring in the colophon as well.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Katie Crouch in Praise of the Not-Perfectly-Plotted Novel

Katie Crouch is the guest. Her latest novel Embassy Wife is out now from Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Katie Crouch: Honestly, in every single novel—I guess it’s my fourth literary novel—it always solves itself. It comes to the subconscious. If I do the work of really knowing these characters and really giving them human needs and things that they want, then the story solves itself at the end. I’ve been comparing it recently—I teach creative writing—to songwriting. We’ll listen to pop songs, stanza refrain, stanza refrain, and then there’s the bridge. And the bridge, that’s where your novel has to really sing. It has to either be plot, like something surprising happens, or maybe you bring a new character or you change point of view. If you don’t have a perfectly plotted novel, that’s okay. If you just do something really amazing there, you have a really good bridge, people aren’t going to notice.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

What to read next based on your quarantine hobby.

Remember the beginning of quarantine, when everyone wanted to make sourdough but there was no flour to be found anywhere? What hobby did you pick up to pass the time? Personally, I was super committed to learning French on Duolingo for at least one and a half weeks. I also dusted off the old ukulele again (for maybe two weeks?) and bought myself a pair of roller skates. (What can I say? I’m a sheep.) If we’re being honest, though, the One True Hobby is books, right? So here’s what to read now that all those hobbies have gone by the wayside.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Read an excerpt from a brand new biography of Octavia Butler.

Today, i09 shared an excerpt from Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler, a biography of the legendary SF author for young readers, told in verse and prose by Ibi Zoboi, who was one of Butler’s students at the Clarion Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers’ Workshop—and who, as you may know, is herself now a bestselling writer and a National Book Award finalist for her young adult novel American Street. i09 also shared the cover, which was designed by Anna Booth and features art by Zharia Shinn:
RelationshipsHuntsville Item

Words make great gifts

Years ago, it was the set of encyclopedia, today it is the computer or iPhone that provides a world of knowledge connected with words, ideas or the unfamiliar. Television is a part of our lives for better or for worse; use it to stimulate learning in your home. Watching a program about a thing, place or person your child knows little about should provide a reason to Google it and learn about it. Encourage the habit of using new words, looking up weird and wonderful things such as the difference between rabbits and hares. A hummingbird hovering over a flower in the yard could justify learning how far they must fly to their winter quarters in the fall. Practice exchanging “word gifts” which can become a new word to use and understand when talking or reading. Use these new words in conversation until they settle comfortably into your child’s vocabulary.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Sam Cohen on Creating a Conceit of Sarahs

Sam Cohen is the guest. Her debut story collection, Sarahland, is out now from Grand Central Publishing. Sam Cohen: I wrote the story “All the Teenage Sarahs” first. That story came out of a prompt that came from my friend who’s also a writer, Nikki Darling, who had the idea to have four writers write the four horse girls of the apocalypse. And she assigned me to the name Sarah and told me that my horse girl would be 12. And I’ve never been a horse girl; I didn’t know anything about horse girls. I didn’t fully understand the concept of horse girls of the apocalypse. And so I wrote this story about someone named Sarah where sort of the idea of being Sarah, and the idea of being 12, and the idea of maybe wanting to be a horse girl but not knowing what that was, were just really exploded and made extremely hyperbolic. So she has an age disorder where she’s always 12 and keeps moving through different parts of life but stays 12, and she keeps morphing into different Sarahs from pop culture. And I sort of forgot about that story for a while.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

How Reading and the Thirst for Knowledge is at the Heart of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

In Hesiod’s Theogony, Prometheus, seeing humankind cold and miserable, brings us fire. Fire, the “inexhaustible,” had specifically been withheld from mortals by Zeus, making Prometheus’s gift one that has implicated humankind ever since in a transgression against our own divinely ordained limitations. From this unstable, unpredictable, flickering gift all of our strength, our culture, our knowledge follows. Its heat is what we carry inside, the essential thing we pass to and receive from others: “ardor comes before thought. Thoughts are given off like steam from a boiling liquid.” Fire is heat, and it is also light in the darkness. The human mastery of fire angers the gods who see it “twinkle… from afar,” because light is inextricable from knowledge. Light under human control frees us to pursue knowledge at unnatural hours, which leads inevitably to pursuing unnatural knowledge. From Quixote reading “from dusk till dawn” by candlelight, to a present-day child under her covers reading on a smartphone, “the real literary experience” is transgressive, and depends on Prometheus’s illicit gift.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Meng Jin Reads an Excerpt from Her Story “In the Event”

Storybound is a radio theater program designed for the podcast age. Hosted by Jude Brewer and with original music composed for each episode, the podcast features the voices of today’s literary icons reading their essays, poems, and fiction. On the twelfth episode of the fourth season, Meng Jin reads an...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

WATCH: Amy E. Wallen on the Complicated Role of Memory in Memoir

Authors in the Tent is a filmed series of interviews with established and emerging authors conducted in a tent Ona Russell purchased during the pandemic. Inspired by Boccaccio’s Decameron and the 1001 Arabian Nights, the tent—elemental, ancient, and ubiquitous—serves as a magical backdrop for literary conversation. In the last episode,...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

On Finally Being Old Enough to Love Proust

The other day, walking by the high school near my house, I came upon a teenage boy throwing a javelin, and, as I watched him practice, a thing happened that I’ve lately noticed happening more and more. I felt time flatten, and myself flatten with it. Seeing the boy with...
Books & LiteratureGoshen News

New titles make for great back to school reads

Nothing but the perfect notebook will ever do. Same with the crayons, the colored pencils, pens and the three-ring binder. School – whether virtual, in-person, or hybrid – is not the same without the perfect supplies. So why not start the year off right by adding these great books to the Back-to-School pile...?
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Laura Marsh on the Enduring Appeal of Graham Greene’s The End of the Affair

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
Books & Literaturecreativeboom.com

Michael Elliot on the five books that showed him the power of storytelling

With storytelling in mind, Michael has worked for brands such as Mercedes Benz, Virgin Atlantic and Ford, crafting commercials, short films, and everything in-between. He has an extraordinary talent to take enormous amounts of media, footage and content and fashion it into a compelling story that can be told in less than 60 seconds. That's no easy feat, as anyone in the film industry will testify.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

10 Short Stories with Great Dialogue That Aren’t “Hills Like White Elephants”

Before you get excited: I have no problem with “Hills Like White Elephants.” In this classic story, Ernest Hemingway demonstrates a masterful, subtle use of dialogue—so much so that it has become, if not a totally clichéd, then at least a ubiquitous text in creative writing classrooms. I myself encountered it at least four times by the time I got to grad school—where I proceeded to teach it to my own Introduction to Creative Writing class. It’s the circle of life. This is only to say that I’m not immune—but I also know there are plenty of other stories with strong dialogue out there, and as another school year (such as it is, in 2021) gets going, they’re probably worth a look too. Just for fun, you know?

Comments / 0

Community Policy