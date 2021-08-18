House, Senate budgets fund components of Leandro, but critics still unhappy

Congress poised to Grill Biden officials Over Afghanistan Implosion. Afghanistan, Biden Administration’s weakness, house and senate, NJGOP, Rasmussen Reports, Taliban. Washington DC, NJ Congressman Van Drew issued the following statement on the current situation in Afghanistan, “President Biden’s decision to simply hand Afghanistan back to the Taliban after almost twenty years to the day since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, will go down as one of the most shocking and embarrassing failures of leadership in American history,” said Congressman Van Drew. “It is a slap in the face to not only our NATO allies and the Afghan people who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in the fight for Freedom, but to the thousands of Americans and coalition forces who sacrificed their lives and limbs to defeat the Taliban and liberate Afghanistan in the first place. Whether it is China, Russia, North Korea, or Iran – friend and foe alike are taking notice of the Biden Administration’s weakness and will only be emboldened in the days, weeks, and months to come.”