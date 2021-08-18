Cancel
House, Senate budgets fund components of Leandro, but critics still unhappy

carolinajournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudgets passed with bipartisan support in both chambers of the General Assembly fund a number of provisions in the ongoing Leandro school funding legal case, but critics still contend the money falls short of the mark. The House version of the budget, passed Aug. 12, contains more than 40 provisions...

www.carolinajournal.com

Comments / 0

Educationjohnlocke.org

An Overview of the N.C. House Education Budget

House budget writers proposed a $25.7 billion biennial budget that would grant an average 5.5% raise to teachers and give multiple bonuses. The House budget would expand private school choice and ease regulations on public charter schools. Lawmakers propose extensive measures to augment academic transparency and accountability. This week, House...
Congress & CourtsWTVW

House approves $3.5 trillion budget

(WEHT) – House Democrats approved President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget. Several moderate lawmakers originally threatened to withhold their support for the plan. They demanded the house first approve a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the senate. House leaders are offering them a September 27 date for a vote on the bipartisan bill as a compromise.
Congress & Courtscoastalreview.org

House, Senate in budget talks as key differences remain

House and Senate negotiators are working on a budget deal after the House approved its version 72-41 following 10 hours of floor debate last week, a plan to spend $25.7 billion this year and $26.7 billion next year. Although the amount on the bottom line remains the same for both...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.Senators voted 50 to 49, along party lines, to pass the budget framework that covers the bulk of President Joe Biden's economic plan.
Congress & Courtslincolnnewsnow.com

Hawley, Senate keep police funding issue alive with non-binding resolutions to $3.5 trillion budget plan

(The Center Square) – Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley successfully kept the issue of police funding alive this week with an amendment to the Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget plan. Hawley joined a parade of Republicans introducing nonbinding resolutions to the plan. Commonly called a “vote-a-rama,” senators add amendments and vote on them before an overall vote. Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, the Senate passed the overall measure 50-49.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reform Austin

Texas House Committee Again Passes the Voting Restrictions Bill That Instigated Democratic Quorum Break

A Texas House committee on Monday advanced the GOP-backed voting restrictions bill that first prompted Democrats to stall legislative work during a weekslong quorum break. The 9-5 party-line vote on the revived legislation, Senate Bill 1, is part of a third bid to enact proposals that would outlaw local efforts to make it easier to vote, ratchet up vote-by-mail rules and bolster protections for partisan poll watchers. It comes just days after the House regained enough Democrats to restart business following a nearly six-week exodus over the minority party’s opposition to the voting legislation.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Senate approves budget resolution after ‘vote-a-rama’

WASHINGTON – The Senate adopted its fiscal 2022 budget resolution early Wednesday morning by a vote of 50-49, paving the way for the House to take up the blueprint. Final adoption in the House would unlock the reconciliation process, which Democrats are planning to use to pass a filibuster-proof $3.5 trillion package of spending and tax breaks intended to expand the social safety net and combat climate change.
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

House of Representatives Passes Budget Plan

Yesterday was a big day for lawmakers in Washington as members of the House of Representatives reconvened after their summer recess. The House voted to advance both a $3.5 trillion budget deal and a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The $3.5 budget plan paves the way for Democrats to pass legislation expanding the social safety net. The House voted on a procedural maneuver to advanced both the bill and the resolution.
Raleigh, NCneusenews.com

Senator Perry chosen as budget negotiator

Raleigh, N.C. – The North Carolina General Assembly has completed another phase of the multi-step budget process for the 2021 - 2022 biennium. The NC Senate and NC House have both offered budget options for the next biennium. On Tuesday, August 17th, the NC Senate conducted a procedural vote to “not concur” with the House budget proposal. Next, the two chambers will name conference committee members to conduct negotiations for a final budget commonly known as a Conference Committee Report.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

house and senate

Congress poised to Grill Biden officials Over Afghanistan Implosion. Afghanistan, Biden Administration’s weakness, house and senate, NJGOP, Rasmussen Reports, Taliban. Washington DC, NJ Congressman Van Drew issued the following statement on the current situation in Afghanistan, “President Biden’s decision to simply hand Afghanistan back to the Taliban after almost twenty years to the day since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, will go down as one of the most shocking and embarrassing failures of leadership in American history,” said Congressman Van Drew. “It is a slap in the face to not only our NATO allies and the Afghan people who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in the fight for Freedom, but to the thousands of Americans and coalition forces who sacrificed their lives and limbs to defeat the Taliban and liberate Afghanistan in the first place. Whether it is China, Russia, North Korea, or Iran – friend and foe alike are taking notice of the Biden Administration’s weakness and will only be emboldened in the days, weeks, and months to come.”
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Senate Passes Voting Restrictions Bill In Second Special Session But House Lawmakers Are Still MIA Despite GOP Threats

MONDAY on "The Source" — A lot has happened in the last few weeks at and related to the Texas Legislature, including the Senate's passage last week of its most recent elections overhaul bill, which is now stalled yet again as House Democrats who fled the state continue to pressure congressional lawmakers to pass federal voting rights protections and the state makes new attempts to compel a quorum.
PoliticsRaleigh News & Observer

NC House passes budget with veto-proof majority. The Senate did, too.

The North Carolina House passed its version of the state budget with a veto-proof majority on Thursday. So did the Senate’s version of the budget passed in June. The final House vote was 72-41. That could mean the final version of the state budget that goes to the desk of...
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Record Climate Spending Is in Reach With Senate Budget Blueprint

Measure sets stage for first-ever tariff on high-carbon goods. The Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget framework sets the stage for a deluge of spending on electric vehicles, renewable power and clean energy initiatives meant to help combat climate change and wean the U.S. off fossil fuels. If adopted by the House...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Senate advances massive budget and infrastructure bills

Senate Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution overnight that addresses many of President Biden's top legislative priorities. Democrats officially laid the foundation to pass the sweeping measure hours after senators passed a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined CBSN from Capitol Hill with what happens next.

