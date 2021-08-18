On Learning to Take Author Photos Remotely During the Pandemic

In January of 2020, I became a cliche: Small town southern girl takes on the Big Apple. The story begins with me wrapping up my junior year of college and attending an end-of-the-year meeting for the school paper. I had enough credits to finish a semester early, but I didn’t know what I wanted to do and still needed an internship credit to graduate. I got into a conversation with a former student editor about her semester in the Big Apple. Long story short, I felt something like a knot and a jump in my stomach: I knew I had to do this program.