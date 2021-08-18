Wednesday’s Child: 15-Year-Old Talaysia

(MARE) – Talaysia is a young lady of African-American descent with a great sense of humor. She loves to dance, sing, and be silly. She enjoys playing games and is a great Uno player. Talaysia requires extra support in school to help her stay focused on her work but with one-on-one support she can be successful academically. Talaysia is working hard to learn how to trust others and will benefit greatly from having a caring family that she can count on.