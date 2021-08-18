In Praise of the Realistic Hope of Jonathan Franzen’s Endings

Sam Cohen is the guest. Her debut story collection, Sarahland, is out now from Grand Central Publishing. Sam Cohen: I wrote the story “All the Teenage Sarahs” first. That story came out of a prompt that came from my friend who’s also a writer, Nikki Darling, who had the idea to have four writers write the four horse girls of the apocalypse. And she assigned me to the name Sarah and told me that my horse girl would be 12. And I’ve never been a horse girl; I didn’t know anything about horse girls. I didn’t fully understand the concept of horse girls of the apocalypse. And so I wrote this story about someone named Sarah where sort of the idea of being Sarah, and the idea of being 12, and the idea of maybe wanting to be a horse girl but not knowing what that was, were just really exploded and made extremely hyperbolic. So she has an age disorder where she’s always 12 and keeps moving through different parts of life but stays 12, and she keeps morphing into different Sarahs from pop culture. And I sort of forgot about that story for a while.