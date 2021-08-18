Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Has Risen Sharply After The Release Of The US Retail sales

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow and Dax trade lower while Asian indices look strong. Dow and Dax could rise while supports at 35250 and 15800 holds respectively. Nikkei and shanghai have risen well and could continue to rise in the near term towards 28000 and 3500 in the near to medium term. Nifty and Sensex are trading strong too but could see a short corrective dip before resuming the uptrend.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Nikkei#Dow#Asian#Nifty#51 55#Gold And Silver#Aussie#Usdcny#Usdinr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit extends gains to end higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The ringgit extended its gains yesterday to end higher against the US dollar today as negative sentiment continued to weaken the greenback’s performance, a dealer said. At 6pm, the local note rose by 150 basis points to 4.2010/2055 versus the US dollar from Tuesday's close of...
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Continues to Recover after Durable Goods Orders, Markets Mixed

Dollar continues to pare back some of this week’s losses in early US session, after slightly better than expected durable goods orders. But strength of recovery is so far relatively weak. Markets are also generally in mixed mode. Euro has litter reaction to worst than expected Germany business climate data, too. Overall, traders are turning cautious, awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s inspiration from his Jackson Hole speech.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar Pushes Yen Close to 110

The Japanese yen is in negative territory on Wednesday. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.99, up 0.28% on the day. It has been a relatively quiet week for the yen, which is hovering around the 110 line, which has psychological significance. With the markets in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium, the lack of substantial movement from the yen is likely to continue. This could change dramatically on Friday, when the star performer of the show, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, gives a speech that will be analysed with a microscope.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs above 110.00 fueled by rising US T-bond yields

USD/JPY continues to edge higher during the American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day. US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 93.00. The USD/JPY pair gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours and reached a daily high of 110.11....
Stocksactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Global markets were supposed to stay in some kind of countdown modus looking forward to the Fed Jackson Hole symposium at the end of this week. For European markets, tomorrow’s publication of the minutes of the July ECB meeting is also a wildcard. With respect to the latter (EMU outlook) some related info kicked in. Contrary to solid EMU PMI’s earlier this week, German IFO business confidence missed expectations. The headline business climate index declined from 100.7 to 99.4. The assessment of the current situation still improved further from 100.4 to 101.4 but the expectations component made a rather big step backward from 101.0 to 97.5. According to Ifo, supply bottlenecks for intermediate products in manufacturing and worries about rising infection numbers are putting a strain on the economy. The release had only a limited and temporary impact on European markets. Later this morning, attention on the European (interest rate) markets was captured by some comments from ECB’s Vice President de Guindos. He assessed the third quarter indicators as positive, expects the ECB forecasts to be upwardly revised and is of the view that if the economy normalizes, fiscal and monetary policy should also so. European/German yields started a gradual intraday rise in the wake of the comments. Admittedly, later in the session, the market hardly reacted to the headlines of a Reuters interview with ECB’s Lane. He held a much more dovish tone, stressed the need for keeping ample financing conditions and also indicated any amendment to PEPP buying is subordinated to this commitment of maintaining favourable financing conditions at least until March next year. Still German bunds today clearly underperformed US Treasuries. German yields are rising between 0.8 bp ( 2-y) and 5.5 bp (30-y). On the other hand, US yields only show marginal gains (10-y yield 1 bp higher at 1.305%). The US July durable goods orders report was close to expectations with overall orders declining -0.1% after a rise of 0.8% the previous month, but shipments of core capital goods still printed at a strong 1% M/M suggesting a positive contribution of investments to GDP growth. On other markets, the rebound in commodities continues with Brent oil trading north of $ 71 p/b. Equities mostly show limited gains, with US indices (S&P and Nasdaq) testing record levels.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains below 0.9150 as US Treasury yields rebound

USD/CHF prints milder gains on Thursday in the Asian session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. The Swiss franc losses part of its gain as risk lingers on supply-chain issues. USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. After testing the high at...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY refreshes daily high above 110.00 ahead of US data

USD/JPY tracks higher on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the greenback, USD/JPY...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is down but not out, awaits US Durable Goods

Gold price extends the previous drop following rejection at 200-DMA. The risk tone worsens, aids the USD recovery ahead of key US data. Upside risks remain intact for gold price despite the two-day downtrend. Gold price failed to extend its Monday’s rebound and fell on Tuesday, posting modest losses. The...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi soars highest, AUD, CAD, EMFX climb, dollar dips anew

Risk-on extends, stocks edge up despite Delta concerns. Summary: The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.81% (0.6948) after it was revealed that the RBNZ Assistant Governor said policymakers considered a 0.50% rate hike last week. New Zealand’s central bank (RBNZ) kept interest rates at 0.25%, a record low but indicated a tightening later this year. Against the Canadian Dollar, the Greenback slid further to 1.2597 (1.2659). Oil prices extended their advance with Brent Crude settling at USD 71.18 (USD 68.55). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, eased further to 92.87 (93.02). Risk-on advanced after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Inc to develop a new coronavirus vaccine. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the average number of deaths from Covid-19 in the US rose by 23% over the previous 7-day period. Markets continued to speculate on whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell would hint at a taper timeline at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, stubbornly high coronavirus cases in New South Wales failed to halt the Aussie Dollar’s advance to 0.7259 (0.7213), a gain of 0.67%. The Euro edged up 0.12% to 1.1758 while Sterling was little changed at 1.3729 from 1.3724. The Yen finished flat against the Dollar at 109.68. Asian and Emerging Market currencies extended their advance against the Greenback. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar tumbled 1.04% to 32.90 (33.28). The USD/CNH pair slumped to 6.4690 from 6.4770. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose 4 basis points to 1.29%. Two-year US Treasury yields ended flat at 0.22%. Other global bond yields finished modestly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.48% (-0.48%). Australia’s Ten- Year bond yield rose to 1.15% from 1.09%. UK 10-year Gilt yield rose 1 bp to 0.54%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index under pressure near 93.00, focus on Jackson Hole

DXY alternates gains with losses around the 93.00 level. The Jackson Hole Symposium kicks in, Powell speaks on Friday. Advanced Q2 GDP, weekly Claims next on tap in the US docket. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, trades in the...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Dollar Trades Flat as U.S. Yields Rise, Oil Advances

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar was little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slowed after a big two-day advance, U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and investors awaited clues on the tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve at this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Risk appetite in global markets improved...
Stocksactionforex.com

US open: Futures Edge Higher But Momentum Slows

FTSE -0.4% at 7109. US stocks are heading for a mildly positive open as investors continue weighing up the risks of rising Delta covid cases and the chances of the Fed signaling the tightening of monetary policy at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. The positive sentiment after the...
Marketskitco.com

Oreninc index sharply higher showing signs of live

The Oreninc Index increased in the trading week ending August 20th, 2021 to 78.76 from 18.49 a week ago showing financing activity is picking up nearing the end of the summer doldrums. On to the money: the aggregate financings announced increased to $188.5 million, a 5-week high, with 4 new...
Stocksactionforex.com

US Stock Indices Close At New All-Time Highs Again

Yesterday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs. The Dow Jones index increased by 0.09%, the S&P 500 added 0.15%, and the Nasdaq jumped by 0.52%. Investors are waiting for Friday’s speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The July FOMC minutes suggest that the Fed could start cutting QE by the end of the year. However, there is a high probability that Mr. Powell may refrain from talking about cutting QE because of the spread of Delta and the fact that Fed officials aren’t unanimous about this issue.
Stocksactionforex.com

Equities Trade Mixed

Equity markets have generally pared gains. Hang Seng reversed gain amid pullback in TECH index; Tech earnings in focus (including Kuaishou Technology, Meitu, Xiaomi, AAC Technologies). Nikkei 225 has pared gain, currently trades near the opening level [Autos, Iron & Steel and Air Transportation firms rise; Financial and Marine Transportation...
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar: Acceleration Expected

The S&P 500 index closed at historic highs for the 50th time this year, gaining 0.15% on the day. There is a lull in the currency market waiting for monetary policy signals from Jackson Hole. This situation is quite dull for investors and maybe a trap for short-term traders. The...
Stocksactionforex.com

NASDAQ And S&P Soars As Travel And Energy Stocks Roar

US stocks rose to a record high as energy and hospitality industries rallied. The S&P 500 index rose to a record $4,486 while the tech-heavy index rose to $1,019. This was its first close above $15,000 on record. Companies in the hotel, airline, and energy sectors rose as investors remained optimistic that the economy will rebound despite the new Delta variant. Also, they were optimistic about the recent full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. Meanwhile, meme stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Naked Brand Group popped. AMC and GameStop shares rose by more than 20%. The rally in stocks extended in the futures market after the House passed the $1 trillion infrastructure package and the $3.5 trillion anti-poverty plan.
Retailactionforex.com

ASX200 Caught In Cross Currents Ahead Of Key Capex And Retail Sales Data

Offsetting the gloomy news, NSW hit its target of 6 million jabs yesterday. Providing the current record pace of vaccinations is maintained, the Government’s 70-80% vaccination target will be reached in mid-November. Further boosting sentiment, a bounce in key commodities after the PBOC yesterday eased growth concerns with a commitment...
MarketsDailyFx

How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup

Gold prices move back into consolidations after a false bearish breakout. Fed rate hike odds lag US Treasury yield curve movement. In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan and Guy Adami, we discussed the impact of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium across various assets classes, including gold, Bitcoin, and stocks.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index regains some traction near 93.00

DXY reverses the recent weakness and approaches 93.00. US 10-year yields remain side-lined below 1.30%. MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods Orders, EIA next on tap. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to leave behind the recent bearish note and trades closer to the 93.00 neighbourhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy