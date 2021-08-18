Cancel
Elliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Has Scope To Extend Lower

By Elliott Wave Forecast
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort-term Elliott wave view in Oil (CL) suggests that cycle from July 6 peak is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from July 6 high, wave (W) ended at 65.01 and rally to 74.30 ended wave (X). Wave (Y) lower is in progress now with internal subdivision as another double three in lesser degree. Down from wave (X), wave ((w)) ended at 67.61 and rally to 70.18 ended wave ((x)). Oil then resumes lower in wave ((y)) towards 65.15 and this completed wave W.

