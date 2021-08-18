Cancel
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak City Council Applies for Financial Assistance for New Ambulance Purchase

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Red Oak) On Monday, The Red Oak City Council agreed to apply for Financial Assistance with the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development to finance a portion of a new ambulance.

“We put a lot of miles on our ambulances,” said Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright. “We have four units; one is primarily used as a backup ambulance. They are used constantly for transfers from our hospitals to Omaha and other hospitals in other areas, and they get a lot of use and a lot of miles, so it’s time to look for a new one. We’ve also learned it will take anywhere from 12-to-24 months for the delivery of a new ambulance. This isn’t something we go pick off the lot.”

Wright says potential funding is available from the USDA under the same program the city is using for the 8th Street Culvert Project. He says a new ambulance will cost between $250,000 and $300,000. The USDA will pay for 55-percent of the cost, and the City’s COVID Rescue Plan money will fund the balance of the new vehicle, so there’s no cost to the taxpayer.

