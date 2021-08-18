USDJPY Moves Horizontally Near 23.6% Fibonacci
USDJPY is in the process of recouping the previous week’s strong losses, standing near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 102.60 to 111.65 at 109.50. The RSI indicator is hovering in the negative region, while the MACD is stretching its bearish bias below its trigger and zero lines. In trend indicators, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are sloping downwards and the blue Kijun-sen line is travelling below the red Tenkan-sen line.www.actionforex.com
