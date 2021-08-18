USDJPY Moves Horizontally Near 23.6% Fibonacci

The price of crude oil continued its recovery after a major fire in a Pemex-owned facility. The fire, in Mexico, left 5 people dead and more than 420,000 barrels of oil per day off the market. Still, this supply shortage will likely not last long considering the company is considering restarting 125 wells that had been taken offline within days. Later today, the price will react to the latest inventories numbers by the American Petroleum Institute (API). The price will also react to the overall sentiment in the market about the state of the pandemic.